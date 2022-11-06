Water time

How will I vote on the Aquatics Center on Nov. 8th?
I am 70 years old. Will I ever use the pool? Probably not.
I live within a block of Roosevelt Park. Will I have to deal with more traffic and more kids in the neighborhood? Probably.
Will I vote yes on the Aquatics Center? ABSOLUTELY! Here’s why.
I don’t care if I won’t use the pool or if the pool will be close to my house. I know there are youngsters that need that pool. During the summer going to the YMCA or out to Pebble Beach isn’t an option for everyone. That leaves swimming in the river. I know that kids swim in the river in town because my office window in the River Inn looks out over the river and I have seen kids jumping in the water every summer. It is unsafe. There have been at least two children in the last 20 years that have drowned from swimming in the river.
An outdoor pool, even if it is only open during the summer, would be such a great opportunity for a safe, convenient place for young people to spend their time. I have been wanting to see an outdoor public pool in Fergus Falls for over 30 years. I am so glad that it is on the ballot and I will absolutely vote yes!
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone