When I was very young, probably about 4 years old, my brother and I went to spend a few days at Uncle Cal and Aunt Edna’s farm. Dad and Mom went somewhere, and it was a great opportunity for us to have a farm experience, and my aunt and uncle were tickled to have us. I took to farm life like bees to flowers. We pestered Uncle Cal for rides on the tractor and ran to the barn to see the latest kittens. There were always new kittens. Best of all, Uncle Cal had cows. Often, he would let them graze in the yard. We hid behind broken off tree branches and snuck up close to the cows, waiting silently so we could see them up close and personal. (Like the cows wouldn’t see us, but we were just children and the game was fun.)
Growing older, daddy’s girl went with him to visit his friend Philip on the south end of Wall Lake. Philip had cows. He showed them to me, declaring that all milk comes out white. He explained that he had children visit from Minneapolis who were horrified to learn milk came from dirty animals! They assumed it came from factories. Then they asked, “Do brown cows give chocolate milk?”
The answer, of course, was “No, all milk comes out white.” The cows may look dirty, but the part that gives the milk is very, very clean.
A few years later, when I was in 4-H I had a friend who was several years my senior. She entered her brown Swiss cow in the fair. Living near the fairgrounds in those days, I came every day to help. We bathed the gentle beast and spit polished her for showing. I learned to appreciate gentle, sweet cows and learned that they had names and became like pets. Although I lived most of my life in town along the river, cows are not an enigma to me … until last week.
My neighbor called and asked me to help her identify what animal pooed all over her yard. Coming out of my house expecting wild animal scatt I was ready to identify deer, skunk, or racoon droppings, and was surprised by several small squishy pies. I didn’t know, but whatever it was, it must have been sick.
Looking for tracks or other telltale signs of some wild animal, I found tracks in the soft spots of her yard. At first it looked like deer tracks, small oval shaped divots in the grass. As I looked closer, I saw the faint outline of a rounded hoof.
It wasn’t a deer, not even a wild animal, they were cow tracks. After reorienting my brain to stop looking for wild animals, I clearly saw cow pies. We began tracking the prints as they entered her yard, discovering they came from our yard!
There happens to be a small farm just west of our neighborhood with cattle and a few horses. I have met the owner, but we hardly know each other. I have heard him call “come boss” to bring his cows home. The cattle often come to the fence to watch me walk, and I sometimes talk to them. Also, as a teenager, I had friends who were occasionally late to activities because the cows got out. So why am I surprised to have cows in the yard?
Following the tracks, they led us to enormous cow pies under our cottonwood tree. “That should be fun to clean up,” I thought. We continued tracking across the road and up onto our neighbors’ septic mound. I noticed the prints stopped there. There is a high mound, or wall behind this neighbor’s home adjacent to the farmer’s pasture. I volunteered to climb the mound behind the house to see if the farmer’s fence was broken. They most likely came from there.
I climbed, but found no prints and plenty of straight, strong, intact barbed wire. Yelling back to report no break in the fence, the farmer heard me and asked what I was doing. I replied that cows had been roaming the neighborhood and I was concerned he had a break in his fence. He explained that he had help with chores the previous night and the guy forgot to close the gate. Apparently, about 4 a.m. the herd found the open gate and decided to see if indeed the grass is greener on the other side of the fence.
Fortunately for the bovine and their owner, they ambled right and wandered into our neighborhood. Had they turned left they could have found themselves heading toward Highway 210 before anyone noticed they had gone astray. But no, they explored our yard, and that of several neighbors. The farmer reported they all returned safely with no harm done. Except we have cow prints all over our yard, to say nothing of numerous cow pies.
It was a first for me to have cows in my yard, and I didn’t even get to see them. If I had known they were there, would I have taken a tree branch and hid behind it to get nice and close? Probably not, but the wayward cattle dished up memories that I haven’t thought about in years and gave me great fodder for a backward glance.
Sue Wilken is a lifelong resident of Fergus Falls. Her column appears in the weekend edition.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.