During the ongoing Covid-19 crisis you may have heard the phrase “we are all in this together.” Amen to that and God bless us all.
As a group publisher, I look over several of the print editions of sister newspapers each day and the one common theme in every community newspaper across the nation is the coverage of COVID-19 and the affects it is having on cities, counties, schools, businesses, the elderly, all sports, concerts, casinos etc. You name it and it’s affected.
The situation across the nation has become so serious that according to the New York Times, in the next 24 hours 217 million people in at least 23 states, 84 counties, 17 cities and one territory are being asked to shelter in place. The one territory is Puerto Rico. Why are we doing this?
Simply put, we need to flatten the curve by slowing down the rate of infections so we do not overrun the hospitals. If everyone stays home they theoretically will not be exposed to COVID-19. This is why we are all in this together as it will take everyone together as a whole to defeat COVID-19 by staying home, at least until April 10.
Of course everyone does not mean everyone. Essential businesses like The Daily Journal will be allowed to continue to operate. Here is a quick list of exemptions from the stay-at-home order. You can do the following: relocate to ensure safety, do health and safety activities, outdoor activities, get necessary supplies and services, do essential travel on the interstate into and out of Minnesota, take care of others, displacement (if you are homeless), tribal activities and lands. Additionally, critical sectors are exempt and those are way too many to list here. However, you can read it by going to the following website: leg.state.mn.us/archive/execorders/20-20.pdf.
Sheltering in place can be fun if you have hobbies or activities to keep you busy. Do what you can to shelter in place to do your part to defeat COVID-19.
Ken Harty is the publisher of The Fergus Falls Daily Journal.
