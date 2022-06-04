Sometimes I amaze myself by the mistakes I make. This time is no exception! In my article last week, I featured the reopening of the Fabled Farmer. Maybe I can’t read my own writing, or maybe I can’t type, but whatever happened I misspelled the name of the new owner. Rebecca Lacheur is the name of the owner. She was too gracious to call my attention to the error, but when I arrived at the Fabled Farmer this morning for coffee a long-time friend was bold enough to draw the blunder to my attention. For the record, the Fabled Farmer is owned and operated by Rebecca Lacheur! My sincere apologies for having the name wrong in the story.
Under the category of making a mess of things, the past week’s weather has done a doozy of a job. I’m not sure I shared with you that in the previous storm two weeks ago we lost over a hundred trees in our woods where we have a little hideaway cabin. Our cabin miraculously escaped damage as all the trees around it went down. Hiking through the acreage revealed a straight-line wind had changed the ecosystem forever. The landscape of the woods will never be the same. (On the other hand, we have often commented that it is constantly changing.) Recovering from the shock, we started the clean up process the following weekend.
Memorial Day weekend we took a break from cleanup and went camping with family in the Sioux Falls area. Saturday night a storm came through drenching our campsite and throwing golf ball sized hail on the tents and campers. Ironically, the tents sustained no damage and our tent remained dry inside. One of the campers, however, had a hail stone drive itself through the sky light and the occupants shared their bed with the torrential rain. Again, we counted ourselves blessed. The next day we hiked and slipped through the mud most of the afternoon. When we returned to camp, it was reported that the weather forecast for the night was for even more powerful storms, so we agreed to head to Sioux Falls and camp in the newly framed up addition to our daughter’s home. Tornado warnings blared and rain and hail repeated its visit, but there was no damage in our particular location. Blessed.
Returning home on Memorial Day we stopped in Erhard to drop off grandkids and stayed for supper. Yay, no cooking when we get home! At five o’clock, as we were leaving, Eric went to the truck. I followed close behind him and stepped out of the house into a sheet of water. Dashing to the vehicle, (about 20 feet) I was completely drenched by the time I jumped in. Asking him if he could have waited for the rain to slow before heading to the truck, Eric explained that it was only sprinkling when he left the house but the deluge hit before he made it to the truck! Driving carefully because of heavy rain, we saw washed out areas of fields and gravel roads. Before we arrived home, we received texts and phone calls about storm damage at our house. When we pulled up the neighbors had gathered around and our insurance agent had already taken pictures. The front yard was pristine. Flowers and planters, all untouched by the wind. But as we parked in the driveway, we saw the beginning of the destruction.
Our garage sustained minor damage, but as we walked to the lakeside, a tree had pulverized our boathouse. The building is still standing but it has a tree on its roof. Leaves plastered the side of our house and branches were everywhere. As we began taking inventory, we saw neighbors’ pontoon boats overturned, docks destroyed and large tree branches peppering the shallow waters of the bay. The damage was breathtaking.
Neighbors shared their experiences and expressed condolences for our damage. In the end, when everyone had returned to our homes, we wandered around a bit and decided there was no serious damage.
The boat house is a small building that can be replaced. The canoe suffered a mortal wound but it is not a tremendously expensive boat. The picnic table was destroyed but is replaceable. Our house and the homes of our neighbors were unscathed. No one in the neighborhood sustained serious damage to their homes or their lives. Again, we are truly blessed. We decided there was nothing more to be done about the storm damage that night. After unpacking our camping gear, we turned in and watched a movie.
The following morning, we learned that in some areas people’s homes were damaged, property destroyed, and power lines downed. We heard reports of several small towns in the area where residents and fields sustained serious damage. It is summer in Minnesota and the storms can be even more devastating than winter blizzards. However, as far as I have heard, everyone is still alive. Therefore, we are thankful.
As the cleanup process continues, and will go on for weeks and maybe months, we pray for an end to the storms. We remind ourselves that trees will grow; docks, boats, buildings and even homes can be repaired or replaced. I hope you have come through the storms without serious damage to life and limb. Together let’s try to look at the positive side of the weather and be thankful that we are still here, together. Blessed.