I’m troubled by the conflicts we face in these times of social divisiveness. We have driven a wedge between our personal beliefs and the beliefs of others, making it harder to get along with our fellow human beings. And that wedge is widest and sharpest when it divides us over racial equality. When it comes to the color of a human being’s skin, hate rears its ugly head.
Back in 1981, I remember driving on a two-lane highway in southern Alabama, going through a little one-horse town, noticing the stores and the folks on the sidewalk. I was nearing a campground, where I planned to spend the night, sleeping in my van. I stopped at a rinky-dink tavern on the edge of town, hoping to get a burger and a beer.
Waiting for my food, I struck up a conversation with the bartender. I looked around and said, “I noticed a lot of Black people when I was driving through town. I’m surprised–I don’t see any Blacks in your bar.” The bartender flatly stated, “They ain’t welcome in here.” Without giving it much thought, I asked, “What if I brought a Black friend in here for a bite to eat?” He quickly responded in a forceful voice, “You wouldn’t be that stupid!”
Later that night, the bartender’s words kept running through my mind, as I tried to fall asleep. I thought back to the first time I saw a Black person. I was 5 years old, and my mom and I had been to the carnival at the East Polk County Fair in Fosston. We were walking back toward downtown, when I spotted a little Black man coming toward us. I was startled and ran to the other side of the street. I turned and saw my mom talking and laughing with the little man. Soon, he shook my mother’s hand, waved goodbye, and continued on his way back to the carnival.
My mom crossed the street with a stern look on her face and squatted down to look me straight in the eye. Granted, that was nearly 79 years ago, so I can’t remember her exact words, but her message was clear. She told me I could have hurt the little man’s feelings by running away. When we got home, she made me a hot cup of cocoa, and we sat together at the kitchen table. I was puzzled about the little man and asked my mom where he came from. She told me he worked in the freak show with the 600-pound woman and the wolfman. People pay 50 cents to go in a tent, stare at them and laugh. She told me she felt sorry for him because many white people hate Black people, and that little man has lived with that every day of his life. The last thing I recall her saying was that it’s wrong to hate people because of the color of their skin, and it’s the same with Native Americans. We had neighbors who hated Native Americans. They called them dirty or drunken Indians.
Many years later, I discovered my deep connection with Native Americans. I needed a copy of my birth certificate to obtain a passport. At the bottom of the birth certificate, it was stated “In attendance, Lisa Olson, midwife.” I found out that she lived on the White Earth Reservation near our farm. A Native American woman had helped my mother bring me into the world, not in a hospital but in my mother’s bed.
We learn our social values in the home. We heed the humanitarian lessons our parents teach us. But in some homes, children hear anti-Semitic insults, racial slurs–even the N-word is used. Youngsters learn to hate people of different color from the vile words of prejudice they hear from grownups. And sadly, they carry that hate into adulthood. I’ve heard it in barroom arguments. “So, you don’t like the way I talk? My old man talked like that all the time!”
John Lewis, a Black civil rights hero, recently passed away. I’ll close with a statement from the late Congressman Lewis. “We are one people with one family. We all live in the same house, and through books, through information, we must find a way to say to people that we must lay down the burden of hate. For hate is too heavy a burden to bear.”
Ozzie Tollefson is the author of “Mr. Teacher” and lives near Phelps Mill.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.