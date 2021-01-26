It seems the older I get, the less complicated life has become. We might hear an old-timer say, “I’m content with the simple things in life.” When I was younger, I might have interpreted that comment as banal or indifferent. But now, approaching age 85, I grasp some comforting wisdom in “the simple things of life.” I’ve learned to control my emotional needs, curb my ambitions and center more on the simple joys and spiritual rewards of living on this beautiful planet.
I chose to include this photo I took, because of our connection to the workings of nature and the responsibilities we engender as the most intelligent beings under the sky. In this new year of 2021, I’m grateful for still being alive. What a profound gift we’ve been given! But it takes education and a redirection of our values to absorb the essence of that treasure.
When I was a student at Bemidji State in the late 1950s, I remember studying David Henry Thoreau’s “Walden.” I’m sure you know the story. Today, we might say that Thoreau had decided to “live off the grid” when he built and lived in a simple one-room cabin on Walden Pond, near Concord, Massachusetts. Early in the book, he explains his motives: “I went to the woods because I wished to live deliberately, to front only the essential facts of life, and see if I could not learn what it had to teach, and not, when I came to die, discover that I had not lived.”
When I first read those lines, I was a 21-year-old Navy veteran, farm boy freshman, and I’m ashamed to admit those words meant very little to me. I had other hankerings: girls, parties, dancing, beer, getting through college and landing a job. Perhaps, my indifference to Thoreau’s message could be traced to my rural childhood. Growing up on a farm and living off the land instilled in me a utilitarian purpose of nature. Grass grew to feed our livestock. Seeds were planted to grow cash crops of grain. Trees grew to provide firewood for the stoves or cut down and sold as pulpwood. Chickens laid eggs to be sold and deer roamed the woods to be shot for venison.
But over the years, I slowly developed a more meaningful concept of nature. Teaching literature to high school students influenced my thinking. Poets like Wordsworth, Emerson, Shelly, Keats and Shakespeare inspired me. I was drawn more deeply into the beauty of our living world, as expressed by the naturalist/poet, John Muir: “This grand show is eternal. It is always sunrise somewhere; the dew is never all dried at once; a shower is forever falling; vapor is ever rising. Eternal sunrise, eternal sunset, eternal dawn and gloaming, on sea and continents and islands, each in its turn, as the round Earth rolls.”
In 1962, Rachel Carson’s book “Silent Spring” was published and started the global grassroots environmental movement. It focused on the negative effects of chemical pesticides that were, at the time, a large part of U.S. agriculture. Her writings initiated a shift in global environmental consciousness. Then came the first Earth Day, April 22, 1970, dedicated to preserving the natural resources of planet Earth, awareness of climate change, its causes and the importance of clean air, soil and water. All of this was expanding my thinking about nature.
We started camping and canoe trips with our three sons and taught them photography and darkroom printing. But it was really creating assembly programs on nature for elementary schools, studying books like Dr.Ursula Goodenough’s “The Sacred Depths of Nature” and absorbing the intricate systems working in the natural world that brought me to what I believe today: Look to the sky for comfort and a deeper perspective on life itself. Petty obsessions will slowly slip away.
This gradual realization took me nearly a lifetime, but why can’t we instill this respect for the beauty and workings of nature in early childhood, like kindergarten? That puzzles me.
Let me offer a possible explanation. We are a society of consumers. We purchase items that make us feel good, but have little lasting value. Consequently, our children become hooked on stuff they can buy. We should teach them that the greatest gift they will ever receive emanates everywhere. Just take a walk in the woods and see the wonders under the sky. It’s all free!
Ozzie Tollefson is the author of “Mr. Teacher” and lives near Phelps Mill.
