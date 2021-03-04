Hinduism is the oldest “religion” in the world. The term was introduced into the English language in the 1830s to denote the religious, philosophical and cultural traditions native to India, starting well before 3000 B.C., to describe their way of life.
According to the Supreme Court of India, “the Hindu religion does not claim any one prophet, it does not worship any one God, it does not believe in any one philosophic concept, it does not follow any one act of religious rites or performances; in fact, it does not satisfy the traditional features of a religion or creed. It is a way of life and nothing more.” Hinduism espouses a timeless, eternal set of truths: “duties” such as honesty, purity, goodwill toward others, mercy, patience, forbearance, self-restraint, generosity and asceticism - all elements Christianity ought to uphold, as well.
But the stark reality is that no Hindu god created the universe, died in our place to reconcile us to that holy creator and forever lives to intercede on our behalf. When we call upon a different god, we forgo the blessings of the one true God who can guide us in wisdom and direction as we govern our community.
Therefore, while Rajan Zed chants his beautiful traditional Hindu Rig Veda song, we can still pray to our everlasting father to “lead us from... darkness (of rebellion and sin) to the Light (of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ), from death (eternal condemnation and separation) to immortality (life in His presence forever).”
This is our constitutional right, as well - if we still want his blessings.
Suzy Hames
Fergus Falls
