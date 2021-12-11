When PioneerCare was forced to stop admitting new residents recently, a gentleman sat in my office in tears. He begged me for a way to admit his friend with Alzheimer’s whose wife was struggling to care for him at home. His friend kept falling and had been sent to the hospital. The doctor said he couldn’t go home, but the man had nowhere else to go. The hospital was reaching out to long-term care facilities up to 200 miles away.
Sadly, I had to turn him down. The reason wasn’t because our buildings were full — in fact, we have empty beds. I turned him away because we don’t have the level of staff that we need to accept new residents. It’s a stark and devastating reality for seniors and their families across Minnesota. This is a crisis of care that requires the immediate attention of policymakers if we have any hope to provide the support our seniors need.
PioneerCare lost 30% of its staff since the pandemic. As a result, we had to reduce our occupancies significantly, and we are not alone. Among the seven nursing homes in Otter Tail County, all are limiting admissions due to staff shortages.
After listening to our stories, the Otter Tail County Board of Commissioners pledged to act in several ways, including urging Gov. Tim Walz to call a special session to address these issues. The governor also announced support for emergency staffing and financial incentives to help retain caregivers. These steps are urgently needed, and going forward, we must work together to find permanent solutions.
One of the best ways we can build a well-staffed caregiving workforce is by increasing wages. The state of Minnesota sets the Medicaid reimbursement rates for nursing homes, which directly affect our ability to raise wages. Today, the average wage for a direct senior care worker in Minnesota is $16 to $17 per hour. We need to do better than that — but we simply can’t raise our rates to raise our wages.
On top of that, long-term care facilities must wait up to 21 months before receiving reimbursement from the state of Minnesota for the actual cost of services we provide to residents. Lawmakers must modify our state’s Medicaid reimbursement system to help providers increase pay for caregivers.
Raising wages would elevate the role of the caregiver. Too often, those who care for the elderly are undervalued by society. We need to take bold steps as a state to professionalize the long-term care workforce and recognize senior care as a rewarding, commendable career choice.
At PioneerCare, our mission is to care for the most vulnerable and frail members of our community. Our residents depend on us for around-the-clock care, and we can’t abandon them. We can’t turn off the lights and walk away.
Seniors need our services. Exhausted families need our support. And we need help to continue providing the care that our seniors deserve.
Nathan Johnson is the CEO of PioneerCare.