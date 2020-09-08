Recently, Tami Boyer wrote a letter to the editor about the Black Lives Matter movement. In the editorial she wrote “Haven’t the Democrats and the mainstream media had enough of the rioting, burning, looting and killing yet?”
The answer is yes. We have had enough. In fact, because of that, we think we need a new president. We need a president who is a uniter, not a divider. We need a president who can bring people together, not one who continually stokes anger, fear and resentment. We need a president who will take responsibility for what is happening under his watch, not a president who always blames others for problems. In other words, we need Joe Biden as president, not Donald Trump.
Robert Peterson
Henning
