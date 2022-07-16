When I read of the expiration of the Minnesota historic tax credit I was surprised as this tax credit has been an excellent incentive for investment in historic properties. The fact that the state legislature adjourned without renewing this incentive is frustrating. I understand that the historic tax credit was temporary, however, there are many taxes that start out as temporary and then become permanent because it creates a revenue stream for the state. I’m pretty sure if this was a historic tax debit it would have been quickly renewed. I know I am being facetious about this but the fact of the matter is that the state has a $7.7 billion surplus and has now let expire an important tax credit that not only benefits Fergus Falls, but the entire state. How much of a surplus do they need?
Without this tax credit we will not see any possible plans for the RTC (Kirkbride) come forward and I’m pretty sure the plans for the Red River Mill are now out of reach. What we need to do is encourage our local legislatures to make this a priority in the next legislative session. Without this tax credit we will not see the preservation/renovation of many historic sites in Minnesota and that is sad as our state has a wonderful history that is worth preserving with this important tax credit.
