Well, March Madness is over. There were 68 teams in the men’s NCAA basketball tournament and this past Monday night Kansas took home the trophy. One team won and 67 teams lost. As I watched the games, I started thinking about basketball at Moen School, my one-room country school two miles from our 80-acre farm in northern Minnesota. Happily, the building was moved and is now preserved as a museum in Fosston. I found an old photograph of my buddies and me posing as our basketball team at the school. I’m the tallest kid in the back row, an eighth-grader with a passion for sports.
You will notice there were only 6 members on our team, sans uniforms and we never played against other country schools. We just split up (three players on each side) and went at it with gusto. If our side lost, it was no big deal. Losing meant trying harder in the next game.
I also played basketball on our farm. My older brother Leonard bought a hoop and nailed it to the outside barn wall. There was one problem. Cows hung out on the “basketball court” and cows bring manure. I remember driving up to the top of a frozen manure pile and firing off a jump-shot. I would actually call the play like the excited announcers I heard on the radio. Perhaps I was exercising my imagination, as I pretended to be Jim Pollard of the Minneapolis Lakers or George Mikan with his sweeping hook-shot.
I must admit that when I went to Fosston High School, I wasn’t a very good basketball player. I made the team, but I spent most of my time as a “bench-warmer.” However, I never thought of myself as a loser, just because I sat on the bench. There was still value in being a part of the team. During practice, we second-stringers played against the starting-five. We were representing the opposing team and the better we played, our starters had to improve their game. Granted, I was not thrilling the home-town crowd, making winning shots in a close game, but I drew a lot of satisfaction from helping my teammates.
We often overlook an important value in school athletics: Sportsmanship. A good coach will teach his/her players that sports is not entirely about winning. It is about shared responsibilities as part of a team effort. It is teaching fairness and honesty. There are rules in sports that must be followed. And isn’t that the essence of democracy?
I’m always pleased to watch the opposing basketball teams line up after the game to meet and shake hands. Sure it’s tough to lose, but it is worse if the loser refuses to accept the loss, be it a basketball game, a chess match, or a presidential election.
Speaking of losing, on December 25, 1991, the Communist monolith, USSR, was split up, forming multiple independent nations. Therefore, Russia lost Ukraine. For years, Russia’s authoritarian president has refused to accept that loss. Now, he claims Russia’s ownership of Ukraine by invading this democratic country.
On TV news we witness the bombing of apartment buildings, an art school, a maternity ward and even a children’s hospital. We watch the unimaginable suffering of fleeing families, older folks climbing over strewn rubble, mothers sheltering babies in their arms trying to board a train to safety. These are images of war crimes incited by a tyrannical madman, who can not simply admit, “Russia lost Ukraine.”
Ozzie Tollefson is the author of “Mr. Teacher” and lives near Phelps Mill.