This editorial is written after reading a Journal article published August 27. Our opinion is Carbon Solutions proposed pipeline to capture and sequester CO2 for transportation to western North Dakota from ethanol plants is not a good or safe proposal.
The hidden agenda is not so much clean air or environment, but benefitting “for profit” investors, piggybacking on funding assistance from taxpayer money to pressure and acquire landowner easements for lowball money which destroy land easements run over and creating a new silent enemy for area residents in the threat of line leakage/blowing. Our family and like-minded landowners have researched and attended meetings relating to this project.
This proposed pipeline is concerning and poses risks to environment and area residents in the event of sequestered carbon leakage. The easement the company proposes to acquire contains concerning language relating to rights of perpetuity, to transport ANY product, to adjust pipeline-size and location and assign easement ownership to ANY entity. There would be no future control if hazardous products besides CO2 are transported along this line in the future, posing risks to residents and environment, or who easement rights are assigned to.
In February of 2020, it was reported a CO2 pipeline exploded in Sartaria, Mississippi into a “noxious green fog that left residents confused, convulsing, foaming at the mouth and even unconscious”. We understand leaks from a CO2 pipeline are basically undetected until symptoms hit, risking death to humans, animals and plant growth, which leakage can be transported for miles.
Residents in the multi-state region are concerned regarding the process of sequestering carbon into an underground pipeline, pressurization on the pipes, on the land and waterways it would cross. The proposed easement is company-biased with landowner getting paid once and bearing the risk of the pipeline over the land, which is uninsurable under most insurance policies. There is a threat of undetected leaks in the air and into waterways rapidly flowing downstream to communities. Carbon sequestering has not proven reliable or safe and could prove deadly to residents, unseen and quickly. These for-profit project supporters claim carbon sequestering benefits climate; we read the percentage of carbon capture anticipated in this project is minute compared to carbon emissions globally, particularly when China is dispersing high levels of CO2 into the air. The periodical “Ag Week” is a source providing information on this matter.
We question claims for local job creation since company agents and crews we have seen are not local. We found factual data and percentages generated favorable to the project seemingly come from company representatives.
Carbon Solutions and subsidiaries are NOT a public utility company; but stand to make profits from seeking out, pressuring acquiescence to encumber land owned by others for private gain. Easements devalue land and forever restrict usage and, for some, not worth the encumbrance. It’s each landowner’s right to decline.
Briese’s see this proposed pipeline as company investor-biased, intrusive and not proven safe for the community or environment.
Allen & Sue Briese
Fergus Falls