America was created by and for “We the people” which means you, me, him, her and yes, them. All of “them.” We’re all people, just people. Senator Bob Dole, a WWII veteran, knew what “We the People” meant when he accepted the Republican nomination for President in August of 1996. This is something often quoted from that acceptance speech.
“If there is anyone who has mistakenly attached themselves to our party in the belief that we are not open to every race and religion, then let me recommend to you. Tonight, this hall belongs to the party of Lincoln. And the exits, which are clearly marked, are for you to walk out of as I stand this ground without compromise.”
Fourteen years later the Tea Party rose, funded by the Koch Brothers. Their fortune is intertwined with Russian oil and they have refused to sanction Russia, incidentally. The Tea Party died out, but they changed the landscape of the Republican party — driving out the moderates, scaring the rest and driving craziness into its politics.
The Tea Party was doomed. You can’t run a government with people who don’t understand or believe in the government. Social media also rose around that time and I saw a surge in racist rhetoric, often aimed against the Obamas. I was shocked and disgusted as civility vanished.
“We the People” voted for President Obama. I did. I liked his policies, I liked his approach. I believed he would be a good President. Why didn’t I see him as “other?” A lot of you know why Obama was worth voting for, but I’m talking to those who can’t quite grasp the concept.
Simple. I grew up with people of all sorts — White, Black, Asian, Hispanic. Teachers, superintendents, vice-principals, classmates, at various schools I went to. Some were immigrants, too. Nothing special, all sorts of people live in a metropolitan area. They’re just people making their living, raising families, friends, and falling in love. All sorts of characters.
I’m no Will Rogers who “never met a man I didn’t like.” So I liked some and disliked some — as individuals. I was taught to respect people, as authority figures, as colleagues, as coworkers, as community members. I paid attention. I tried to learn. Love thy neighbor.
Segregation divided America and blocked minorities from being fully part of “We the People”. That’s why Southern racists fought school integration so hard. They didn’t want to let their kids sit next to black kids in school lest they become friends. Rank racists left the Democratic party over Integration and became Republican.
Now, Lincoln said once, quoting the Bible, “A house divided against itself cannot stand.” America owes its strength to both its diversity and unity. It always has. Russia and other foes would like us divided and weak. They funded social media campaigns and inflammatory rhetoric designed to divide us into “you/us and them.” Divide and conquer.
But we also have plenty of native-grown folks who don’t understand equality, respect, or “We the People”. School integration didn’t really happen until the mid 1970s — the same time even more disabled kids were being mainstreamed into public schools. The folks who benefited the most from that learning experience are Generation X, Millennial and later. We young folks are a bit more comfortable with diversity, we are also less likely to be or lean Republican and more of us are independent voters.
But very rich people aren’t that young or open-minded. They send their kids and grandkids to private schools. They wrap their kids in that elitist bubble, and donate heavily to Republicans. New party, same old good Southern boys (and girls) in charge, same tiny network. For instance, Justices Kavanaugh and Gorsuch went to the same private high school in Maryland!
That vile nonsense of “The Great Replacement?” We are all going to be replaced — by future generations — just as we replaced our ancestors.
Of my eight great-great-grandparents, nearly half were immigrants fleeing oppression; the rest were from old colonial families. Half of my great-great-grandfathers fought for the Union. Future generations of my family will have blood from my family and also other people’s families, too. That blood will be diverse and not always from families I would admire. To wish otherwise would be to wish for inbred descendants in perpetuity. No! Royalty tried that and it worked out very badly; just look up Charles II of Spain.
Let us share the best of ourselves to the next generations, for we must trust the future to them. Let us clearly reject the venom of racism and division, and give them the skills and experiences to work with others. That’s how we make America strong and undivided. Now is not the time for silence.
Jenn Phillips – Writer, biology geek, service dog user and overall dogsbody.