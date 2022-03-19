Phyllis Bombardier, my friend and fellow writer, shared with me her booklet entitled, “One Woman’s Perspective.” She has given me permission to share select portions of her story with you in my column. With no further ado, please enjoy Phyllis’s experiences growing up on West Channing Avenue in the ‘40s.
”All the kids in the neighborhood would gather at the school playground and enjoy a variety of games. Hide and Seek, Kick the Can and King of the Hill were favorites. Still, my favorite was roller-skating. Those darn skates, though, were extremely hard to stay clamped onto my shoes! There was a key with which to tighten them onto our shoes, but alas, they often came loose and came off at the most inopportune time. It was risky business to plummet downhill speedily when suddenly we were left with only one skate! Many sore and scabby knees resulted during our summer escapades.
”The most popular game during recess at school was kickball. That was one of my most dreaded games to play though, because I was a skinny kid with no kick-power. The team I was on seldom won the game.
”Occasionally we would walk on the railroad trestle, catch grasshoppers and make them spit tobacco (mostly done by the boys; too yucky for me), and catch bees and lightening bugs in jars at night. The boys enjoyed making slingshots and rubber-guns. The used stones and cut-up innertubes for their ammunition.
”A few times the boys would get a couple pieces of lumber, a saw, some nails and a hammer and busy themselves with the chore of constructing stilts. They had the carpentry skills; however, it was always a dilemma trying to get up on them to begin walking!
”One summer day, Joyce (my sister) and I got together with some neighborhood girls who had collected a number of tin cans. They began instructing us how to make some really neat clanking shoes. The method they used was quite crude and painful. We attempted to mold the tin cans around our shoes using a hammer until they clung onto them enough so we could go for a stroll, clickety-clack all the way down the block. Needless to say, they were never a permanent shoe! It definitely was a worthless endeavor!
”We did have a radio and enjoyed listening to Jack Benny and Gildersleeve, as well as “Old Ma Perkins” and “the Shadow Knows”, which was a mystery program. Later on, we listened steadily to the “Hit Parade” with all the newest songs that were popular.
”It was disappointing that I never had my own bicycle when I was growing up. We were too poor for us girls to have one, it was more of a boy-thing, Mom would remind us. But in our younger years, all four of us did have tricycles. I remember standing with my three siblings beside four brand new bright red trikes, the smell of fresh red paint wafted through the air, from the largest trike down to the smallest size that was mine. Little did any of us know Dad had been collecting spare parts for those trikes for a long time. When they were all finished, what a sight to behold! We were all so proud of them and I regret that the photo taken for the occasion cannot be found.
”Brother Merle and I would frequently go out on a “penny hunt”. We would frequent the “dumps” which is now the landfill. Kind of a stinky place to be, but we tended to ignore that. If we looked intently, we could see a rat or two scurry about. Our searches were quite successful at times, actually. At rare times we might end up with a whole nickel! We’d call it a good run if we even held three pennies in our grimy little hands. We’d scurry off for the neighborhood grocery store and purchase penny candy which usually consisted of licorice pipes or wintergreen candy cigarettes. They always had a red stain at one end so you knew which end to “smoke”. “Guess-What’s” were always a favorite, too; they had prizes in them, as did the boxes of Cracker Jacks, but those flavorful tidbits cost us a whole nickel. More often than not, we only had a couple pennies in the palm of our hands.
”During the 40’s of course there were no such thing like electronic devices to help occupy our time. But we used our imagination and kept busy with simple things…”
Reading (and typing) Phyllis’s stories has been fun. I find as I read, more of my own experiences growing up bubbled to the surface. Only time will tell what memories show up in the paper. I hope you have also enjoyed her stories. Thank you, Phyllis, for once again sharing your life stories with us as together we take a backward glance.