I think the current grip that COVID-19 has on Otter Tail County will get worse before it gets better. I say this because of the amount of people I see out in the community not wearing masks and the fact that the Fergus Falls micropolitan landed at No. 2 last week on the New York Times list of where COVID-19 is spreading the fastest and that is direct evidence that we can do better.
I understand that some people are not proponents of mask wearing or would like to wear a mask but they cannot breathe properly with it on. If that’s the case please stay home or find a mask that is the plastic shield type so you can breathe. I think storeowners need to enforce the wearing of masks in their places of business. I have been in way too many businesses (with my mask on) only to encounter someone not wearing a mask and the business owner not enforcing the obvious infringement. This is exactly why COVID-19 is becoming a bigger problem in our state lately.
For this reason the governor has implemented a four-week dial back and I’m pretty sure that will turn into a year-end and beyond dial back unless something changes rapidly. Trump has said the vaccine may start to be delivered next week or the week after. That would be great, however, I think we all know to take anything he says with a grain of salt. Some of you may not like reading that, however, it is true. I like Trump’s policies, however, the man has been known to fib.
So for the foreseeable future please wear your mask when in public places to do your part in trying to keep everyone safe.
Ken Harty is the publisher of The Fergus Falls Daily Journal.
