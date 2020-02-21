I have come to realize that one of the most enjoyable parts of being mayor is the anonymous attacks received by mail, phone calls, and posts on social media. I joke, of course, but don’t feel too sorry for me. In our current political atmosphere where people feel free to launch attacks against those they disagree with from the safety of their keyboard, I am often reminded by my wife, Tessa, that “No one begged you to be mayor.” She is right, and I sought this role because I believe in this community, and I can take, and even welcome, the criticism that comes with the task.
This week, someone took offense to the heart suit I wore to a council meeting in support of Giving Hearts Day earlier this month that supported local nonprofits. While the response to my heart suit may have been mixed, the overwhelming giving from individuals and businesses in support of these efforts was a clear indicator of the strength of our community. The tweeter used their dislike of my heart attire to attack the city for the string of big-box closures over the past several years. When we weigh those comments with the conversations with actual people about their concerns for the economic vitality of our community, we realize that we cannot simply brush aside the worries of someone just because they are afraid to put their name to the words. I think about Jan, who calls me regularly and expresses her worries about the retail environment in Fergus Falls.
Economic development is incredibly hard work. Cities across the country face the same challenges we face in attracting businesses and living wage jobs to their communities. Eighteen months ago, we formed Greater Fergus Falls (GFF) in an attempt to engage the broader community in these challenges. Annie Deckert and NeTia Bowman have provided solid leadership, and the results have been encouraging.
Gone are the glory days of big boxes, and they are not coming back. The big boxes that are looking for new locations are looking for a much smaller footprint, and focusing their efforts on e-commerce (selling online with the option of in-store pickup). When Target announced they would close their doors in Fergus Falls in 2017, so did 7,794 other retail stores nationwide. The number was 9,300 in 2019 and is estimated to be more than 10,000 this year.
That is why Greater Fergus Falls has focused primarily on locally owned businesses and startups, making sure our existing businesses are successful, and providing entrepreneurs looking to open businesses with the tools they need for success. GFF met with over 80 Fergus Falls businesses last year. We are also looking to attract new development to community and heavily promote our available sites, our competitive advantages such as a 23% more affordable cost of living than Fargo, 39% more affordable than Minneapolis and St. Paul. The city and GFF work cooperatively to utilize our available incentive programs, flexible zoning, and design standards to investors, developers and businesses in the Fargo/Moorhead, Alexandria, St. Cloud and Twin Cities areas. We are proactively removing barriers to the redevelopment of big-box sites and exploring creative development opportunities. We are fortunate to have these sites (especially those along the river) for future redevelopment as they yield the highest potential for an increased tax base, and opportunities like mixed-use development (apartments above, commercial below) to bring more people into our local businesses and enjoy the high quality of life we enjoy in Fergus Falls. Since just last May, Greater Fergus Falls has helped more than 10 businesses open their doors, and this year alone there have been more than 50 inquires by people wanting to invest in Fergus Falls by starting or expanding a business. Sales tax revenue has increased year after year, demonstrating that people are supporting the businesses that support this community.
I understand that there are those looking for a big “win” for Fergus Falls. We have so many victories that we can all be proud of while we continue to work hard collaboratively every day to accomplish even more. With Annie and NeTia at the helm, the challenging work of economic development has never been in more capable hands. Economic development and community development are inextricably linked, and I look forward to the city and Greater Fergus Falls continuing their partnership in these efforts. I also look forward to wearing my heart suit again next year in support of our nonprofits.
Ben Schierer is the Mayor of Fergus Falls.
