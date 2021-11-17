When I was a child, for quite a few years, I would wake up every morning and the first thing I would do was run out of my room to the telephone (yes, it was a landline folks, they still existed at that time).
Before getting ready for school, before breakfast, before anything, I would run out of my room, still in pajamas and call the weather line.
I knew the phone number by heart.
It was exhilarating. I would hold my breath listening for the daily forecast. I couldn’t wait to get all of the exciting information so I could update my parents, my sister and my brother about what was about to unfold in the skies above.
If I’m being honest, I think I secretly hoped for a rather dramatic forecast. I liked storms and blizzards … anything that meant I would have to keep a close eye on the sky and an ear to the phone, continually calling for updates.
I got so into the weather, that for my middle school science fair project I built my own weather instruments and tried to out predict Paul Douglas.
I grew older, got a cellphone, downloaded some weather apps, and the days of calling the weather line ended. But, my love for weather continued on. I have three different weather apps that I use regularly, and I enjoy checking them in the morning and watching the radar to see what’s approaching.
I also love reading weather articles. I find it interesting to learn about weather events in other parts of the country and other parts of the world.
Needless to say, I have always found weather fascinating. I guess you could call my interest in weather a “hobby.”
So, since I find all things weather to be pretty enjoyable, I thought I would write a column this week about the upcoming winter season. Full disclosure, I’m not a meteorologist, merely an interested watcher of the skies.
We certainly were given a quick blast into the winter season this weekend, and it looks like it’s here to stay. Currently, one of the most talked about weather topics is the upcoming “La Nina” winter.
What does La Nina mean for the approaching winter anyway?
Well, it could mean something totally different depending on where you are located. So let’s just focus on Minnesota.
It turns out, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the entire state of Minnesota (except for one teeny-tiny portion of southeast Minnesota) falls into the “equal chances” category when it comes to the probability of a warmer or colder season this year. More than any other state, we are smack dab in the “we’ll see” category.
Additionally, once again, almost the entire state falls into the “equal chances” category when it comes to precipitation this winter.
So, after doing my research, I guess this column is going to be shorter than I anticipated. The weather, it seems, will remain in the all-too-familiar category for Minnesotans this season of “who knows?”
It could be freezing, it could be warm, it could be snowy, it could be brown … it could be all of those things on the very same day. Don’t you love it here?
We certainly don’t lack excitement in our forecasts, which means it’s the perfect place for a weather girl like me.