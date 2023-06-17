Recently our 2022 audit was presented to the city council. I invite residents to review the audit report, which is located on the city’s website, www.FergusFallsMN.gov. Realizing not everyone enjoys crunching numbers like we do, here are some highlights.
The city has two primary fund types: Governmental and business-type (enterprise) activities. The General Fund is the general operating fund of the city which includes revenue from property taxes and state/federal revenue. Those sources were consistent compared to 2021. The top expenses for this fund are public safety, streets and highways, general government and culture and recreation. Spending in the General Fund in 2022 increased 11.1%. The fund balance (reserve) in the General Fund decreased 14.6% this year for three reasons: 1. Increased spending on street repair 2. Decrease in our investment portfolio value (unrealized) and 3. Purchase of the chiller from the school so we can provide year-round ice at the arena.
The Enterprise Funds include the liquor store, sewer, water, refuse and stormwater services; Enterprise Funds are managed much like a private business. Income is generated by customers of the city’s goods and services and that revenue offsets the expenses within each of those funds. Like the other Enterprise Funds, the liquor store was profitable. In 2022 $675,000 from the liquor store fund was transferred to the General Fund to offset property taxes.
Fergus Falls is required to have an outside, independent audit every year. That ensures accuracy in financial reporting of the operations of city funds. Our auditors, BerganKDV, send staff on site to audit our financial records. We’re pleased to share that they reported a “clean opinion,” which means the financial statements are fairly presented. In fact, for the past 31 years Fergus Falls has been awarded a Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting by the Government Finance Officers Association. These accolades are only given to cities that go beyond the minimum requirements and strive for excellence and transparency in all they do. I’m proud of our seven-member department for this achievement.
Now that the audit is behind us, it’s time to start working on the 2024 budget. We began in mid-May and will present a preliminary budget and tax levy to the city council in September with opportunities in the fall for public review. City council members Laura Job and Scott Rachels are on the tax levy committee along with the mayor and city administrator.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone