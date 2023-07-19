At a tender age I adopted my next-door neighbor as a surrogate grandma and gardening mentor. A Midwestern transplant to the East, she had lived right there for decades, as farms vanished into housing development.
A garden is like an ever-changing fingerprint or story. Her story started with growing mums then a rebellious shift to native wildflowers. What I learned in her yard converted me to her philosophy.
Her half-acre shone from over three decades of hard work. The back third, hidden by fences, housed a kitchen garden with grapevines and a dog yard with mature trees. An apple tree stood outside the gate to the yard.
Native pussy willow & non-native forsythia grew on our shared border, with a large cherry tree by the street. The opposite border, planted by her, had different shrubs, including coral honeysuckle. In the back corner by that, small trees and a gazebo and path created a small woodland garden for shade-loving wildflowers she had collected: jack-in-the-pulpit, dog violet, wild ginger. Out front, in the sun, parallel beds were full of taller native wildflowers and herbs such as wood poppies, daisies and asters.
Native azaleas surrounded her house with multi-color blooms in May, setting off her white birch like a painting. A small thicket of goldenrod and other fall wildflowers in front of the azaleas added fall color. Without visible soil or compost (except in her kitchen garden) from spring to fall, native color thrived even in her lawn.
Every spring, she delayed mowing until the native blue violets (Viola sororia) had finished blooming. It and clover (and a few dandelions) spread and consumed her lawn in early spring flowers, feeding pollinators: honeybees, bumblebees, orchard bees and other unknown bugs. Bird feeders and birdhouse were unobtrusively scattered throughout. In all these years, she used no pesticides I could see, or any newfangled wood mulch. Weeding, yes.
Mean weeds always loom even in southern paradises. In our yard, I raced to locate and pull pokeweed as young as possible before it shot up overnight after rain. Beyond a foot or so tall, I had to dig it and its monster taproots out. Left alone, pokeweed will grow like a eleven-foot tall, reddish, highly toxic beanstalk in one season. After digging three feet deep on a four-footer once, I still couldn’t remove the whole taproot.
If you’ve ever heard “Polk Salad Annie,” that’s it. Take the very youngest, smallest (6 inches or less) pokeweed shoots without any red. Then boil it in at least three full changes of water. Only then is it safe to eat, and supposedly tasty. I never tried that, although I met people who have eaten poke salad and lived. Poke poisoning is too easy: one berry can be lethal for a child, although birds love it. I rejoice not to see it here: that native could out-lick even the orneriest Canada thistle.
I personally detest Creeping Charlie’s nauseating reek post-mow. Lore says it was once used in Europe to flavor beer hence its olden name “alehoof.” Desperate settlers brought alehoof over for salad greens and a general remedy. I just bet sick people jumped straight out of bed to avoid more alehoof. To me, this invasive is best roots-up.
Weeding English ivy is like pulling iron twine that staples itself to trees with intent to kill. Shun any fool who wants to grow it, even in containers, indoors, locked in a dark closet. (Even then it might break out to make runners to your favorite trees.) My struggle with it was gnarly, painful, decade-long. I indisputably lost.
Scarily, a bigger ecoterrorist lurked less than a mile away -- the highly invasive kudzu. In Asia, their roots are used for starch; the fiber is good for clothing. It’s edible. It’s excellent to graze goats on. But when left unsupervised in America like a “mature” teen, it becomes an all-devouring godzilla: a vast, green viny blob bridging dozens, hundreds of treetops and oozing down their trunks.
Mrs D’s yard was clear of kudzu and English ivy, and seemed alehoof-proof. Pokeweed vanished before it got going. Were her wild birds trained, or was other magic afoot?
Once as I tried yet again to avoid mowing over the roots of our Japanese maples, I spotted a couple blue violets in the shadows. I decided like her, I wouldn’t mow them until they had bloomed. I weeded around them instead, so they could grow. In just a year or two, I had a fast-growing mow-free bed of violets, six inches tall, which nicely shaded out alehoof and pokeweed. English ivy also had made itself scarce in that spot. Aha!
That miracle was long since and far away. Yet even now, alehoof curses my grounds. O my garden for some violets or lucky native clover to vanquish that!