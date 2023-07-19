At a tender age I adopted my next-door neighbor as a surrogate grandma and gardening mentor. A Midwestern transplant to the East, she had lived right there for decades, as farms vanished into housing development.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?