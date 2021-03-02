I was working out the other week and ran into a gym friend of mine named Jim. While we both work out at the gym, our goals and workouts don’t intersect that much. I am still living in the past, trying to capture my true athletic form from 15 years ago, while Jim is looking to stay in shape in his later years. We enjoy great conversation as we’ve lived in the same neighborhood and his son is just a year younger than I am and we know a lot of the same people.
As we began to talk, one of the many things we discussed were trends supposed to overtake things that had became staples in our lives.
One of the first items we talked about was journaling. Both Jim and I had journaled in our lifetimes. Jim told me a story about how he mentioned to his family that he wanted to journal and they bought him a nice leather-bound book and pen to write in. He had done it for awhile but then asked “Why am I doing this?” I said the same. I journaled every day but it went from being something that I wanted to do to a task that was annoying to complete.
I mentioned to him how easy it is for everyone to journal now that you can use Word documents or Google Drive on computers. But we both agreed that it isn’t the same. There is something about taking pen to paper and writing your thoughts down. The written word gives those that read a better idea of the person versus a computer printing things in Arial, Times New Roman or Comic Sans (well, maybe Comic Sans gives you an idea of what type of person they are ... ).
This led to a conversation on music. We discussed how vinyl was coming back into style and that popular retail stores are carrying them. New albums are even being printed on vinyl. Jim remarked that several years back he just gave away most of his vinyl records because it became increasingly harder to find record players and needles.
Although I remember listening to vinyl, I had more cassette tapes and CDs than one could imagine. I discussed burning CDs with my favorite songs on them and driving in my car. The enjoyment that I got out of heading across a Midwest landscape in the summer with tunes blaring was like none other. And now, there aren’t even CD players in newer cars.
My wife and I ran across our old CDs and realized that we can’t play them unless we are at home. I used to enjoy looking at the album art but now I don’t even have to get the whole album. Kind of sad.
Speaking of cars, our next tangent talked about the modernization of the automobile and how simple things have become grandiose tasks. I told Jim that when I drive our family’s newer car, I am bewildered. There are so many different knobs, buttons, touchscreens and levers I am worried what I might do. Jim said he had the same experience with his vehicle and was worried about ejecting his passengers if he hit the wrong button.
I mentioned that it seems like carmakers continue to turn the driver’s seat into a command center, while the passenger seat hasn’t changed in 50 years. From the driver’s seat, I can open the hatch on my SUV, change the radio station, fluctuate the temperature throughout the vehicle, make espressos for the backseat, play chess with the onboard computer, do my taxes competently and vote online for whatever popular singing show is currently going. If I am a passenger, I have been given the same levers and switches that were provided before cars became computerized. I grab the metal doohickey below my seat to move it back or forward, and the lever on the side moves the backrest forward or backward.
Jim had a good laugh at this and talked about how he is constantly hitting the windshield wipers before he gets the actual button he intended to press. I thought to myself, “He must be out of wiper fluid and have some of the cleanest windows in all of Fergus Falls.”
We both agreed the additional computer options are nice, until something goes wrong with them. I made a reference to “Office Space” saying “PC load letter, what is that?” Jim discussed that he usually has to go through the manual to figure out what exactly the light that turned on means. So after 20 minutes of reading, he knows if it is serious or not.
Although we are generations apart, it is nice to know that we share several of the same feelings on progress. While new technology is nice, there are just some things better the way they used to be, or are.
Zach Stich is the managing editor at the Fergus Falls Daily Journal.
