I don’t know about you, however, I am definitely ready to say goodbye to 2020. So glad it’s over. Not much good came out of 2020 and it makes we wonder if there was anything actually good about 2020? This is a challenge for most for sure including myself. I’m always up for a challenge so here it goes.
In 2020 I believe that family became more important than in years past as more time was spent together due to the lockdowns, etc. We all became keenly aware of how bad this pandemic is and that has forced us to be much more vigilant about wearing a mask and using hand sanitizer and those practices are here to stay (I believe) which makes it safer for everyone. The city of Fergus Falls appears to have filled many of the vacancies downtown and that is great news as the backbone of our nation is made up of small businesses. On a personal note I have a new granddaughter who was born in July, 2020 and she is beautiful. The COVID-19 vaccine finally became available in December 2020 and we can all look forward to life getting back to normal as soon as possible.
And what is normal anyway? We have gone so long under the grip of the pandemic that I have to remind myself how it used to be. I’ll define normal as being able to do all the activities we used to do prior to the onslaught of COVID-19. For example, it will be fun to actually go to a movie theater again or go to a restaurant that can operate at 100% capacity. We will be able to attend funerals again and go to concerts and carnivals. I haven’t even been to U.S Bank Stadium yet so I’m thinking about how great it will be to go to a Vikings football game to check out the new stadium. Family reunions will probably take place once it is deemed safe to do so.
All of these activities listed are just the tip of the iceberg in terms of things that will hopefully soon become part of what we consider normal.
Goodbye 2020, we won’t miss you.
