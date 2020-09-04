Labor Day, the one time per year most of us get to take the day off from work to celebrate work by not working.
Sadly, it also flags the end of the summer season. Officially according to the U.S. Department of Labor it is a creation of the labor movement and is dedicated to the social and economic achievements of American workers. It constitutes a yearly national tribute to the contributions workers have made to the strength, prosperity and well-being of our country. The vital force of labor added materially to the highest standard of living and the greatest production the world has ever known and has brought us closer to the realization of our traditional ideals of economic success.
And since the very first celebration, Labor Day has been a time for families to relax and have fun. As we all know that is what many of us will be doing this weekend to celebrate Labor Day. It has become a time now for an opportunity to have a three day weekend preferably at the lake complete with barbecues, swimming, fishing and camp fires, etc. Let’s not forget about quality time spent with family. Whether you are heading out of town, going to the lake or staying in town one of the most important things is to spend time with family and have fun and of course be safe. Don’t drink and drive and if you are driving don’t drink. The last thing we want or need to be printing on the pages of this newspaper is a story about someone being injured or killed over the holiday weekend. Please be safe on the road and on the water and have fun on Labor Day Weekend.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.