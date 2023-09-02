Labor Day, the one-time per year most of us get to take the day off from work to celebrate work by not working. Sadly, it also flags the end of the summer season. Officially according to the U.S. Dept. of Labor, it is a creation of the labor movement and is dedicated to the social and economic achievements of American workers. It constitutes a yearly national tribute to the contributions workers have made to the strength, prosperity and well-being of our country.
The vital force of labor added materially to the highest standard of living and the greatest production the world has ever known and has brought us closer to the realization of our traditional ideals of economic success. And since the very first celebration, Labor Day has been a time for families to relax and have fun. As we all know that is what many of us will be doing this weekend to celebrate Labor Day. It has become a time now for an opportunity to have a three day weekend preferably at the lake complete with bbq’s, swimming, fishing and camp fires etc.
Let’s not forget about quality time spent with family. Whether you are heading out of town, going to the lake or staying in town one of the most important things is to spend time with family and have fun and of course be safe. Don’t drink and drive and if you are driving don’t drink. The last thing we want or need to be printing on the pages of this newspaper is a story about someone being injured or killed over the holiday weekend. Please be safe on the road and on the water and have fun on “Labor Day Weekend.”
