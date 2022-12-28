The last week of the year also seems to be my most confusing week of the year. I’m finding that it is especially true this year. I like to call it “the in between week,” as it falls in between Christmas and New Years.
Due to Christmas Day and New Years Day falling on Sundays this year, our office was closed in observance of the holiday on Monday. Now, to be clear, I’m certainly not complaining about having a shorter work week, but when I walk into the office on a Tuesday for the first time, my brain insists that it is actually Monday! I spend the whole week writing the wrong date on everything and continually reminding myself what day it actually is and the various tasks that I need to complete “today,” since I get sidetracked with that whole brain insistence on it being a different day than it actually is.
Since we are talking about dates ... have you had to write 2023 on anything yet? Wowza! I cannot even begin to give you an accurate account of how many times I wrote 2022 when it needed to be 2023 already ... and this week, it’s even worse! 2023 is literally next week!
Now that I’m on that topic — how is 2023 already next week? Didn’t 2022 just start? I remember New Years Eve from 2022 like it was yesterday ... we had friends over, they brought buffalo chicken dip in a crock pot, we played Klask and a tabletop shuffle board-type game. Puppies were running everywhere until they got exhausted and all crashed in a pile on their new bed. We talked about our friends’ upcoming wedding ... How was that almost a whole year ago?! I know time seems to move faster with each passing year, but I’m ready for time to halt for a beat!
Like most, I also find myself deep in reflection over the past year during this week. I try to stay away from resolutions, though I have made them from time to time. I like to look back on the changes that occurred over the year, whether good or bad and determine how to maximize on the good and minimize on the bad. Identifying area for improvement is pretty typical and I have to admit that I’m no different, though I do strive to do this throughout the year.
I’ve been spending a lot of time working in my 2023 day planner, as I’m excited for the year ahead. I have a lot of things to be excited about, but nearing the top of my list is the fact that my best friend from high school is flying in from Washington to stay with me for a while. It is still months away, and I’ve known about it for a few months now, but my excitement is still quite high! I haven’t seen her in a few years, since I was a bridesmaid in her wedding, and so much has changed in both of our lives — careers, family, life in general ...
Speaking of, just the other day my friend was asking me when she could read my book ... (insert sigh here). I’ve been working on writing my novel for a long time ... too long. I have set goals and not met them time and time again. Life is busy, but is that an excuse? For 2023, I’m making my goal a little less strict and 100% attainable considering the current realities of my available time — I’m going to make progress. That’s it. I’m also going to make a valiant effort to update the blog on my website at least once a month. That is realistic. (If you’re interested, heatherkantrud.com is the website.)
I digress. (I told you that this week gets into my head!)
As result of having my days in a constant state of misplacement (which won’t resolve until after next week, by the way), my level of distractibility is elevated. While I generally feel prepared and organized, this week I most certainly feel anything but. That, in itself, is another level of off-putting, which leads to a fairly exhausting couple of weeks! (Don’t worry, I’ll be fine ... I’m just being honest!)
We are now in the middle of the in between week. Only another week-and-a-half to go before normalcy seemingly seeps back in!
Happy New Year, all! (And for the record, today is Wednesday, Dec. 28!).