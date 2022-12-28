The last week of the year also seems to be my most confusing week of the year. I’m finding that it is especially true this year. I like to call it “the in between week,” as it falls in between Christmas and New Years.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?