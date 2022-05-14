Many of you may have noticed a new comic strip running at the top of our comic’s page. It’s Tundra comics and it is very fun to read. Sadly we had to replace a comic strip to make room for the new one and the victim was Pickles. RIP Pickles, there is a new comic in town.
If you have not seen it yet please look at our comic’s page, Tundra is located right at the top, you will not be disappointed.
Tundra is new to the Daily Journal pages but not new to the world of comics. It was started back in 1991 and is written and drawn by Wasilla, Alaska, cartoonist Chad Carpenter. The comic usually deals with wildlife, nature and outdoor life which makes it perfect based on the area we live in. Tundra began in the Anchorage Daily News and is currently self-syndicated to over 600 newspapers.
I actually got to meet Carpenter when I was visiting our sister newspaper, the Mat-su Valley Frontiersman. I was up there to attend the re-launch of the annual long distance Iditarod sled dog race that runs from Willow (just north of Wasilla) all the way to Nome. You can see that I wrote re-launch, that is because there is a ceremonial launch in Anchorage to introduce the mushers and promote the sponsors etc. The real race starts in Willow.
While visiting the newspaper office in Wasilla a gentleman walked in and was asking to see the publisher of the paper. The publisher was a friend of mine and I was sitting in his office when the gentleman arrived. He came in and introduced himself, it was Wasilla native Carpenter and he wanted to chat about how to get his comic strip published in his hometown of Wasilla.
Turns out the only reason Tundra was not in the Wasilla paper was because when the comic strip launched he had an exclusive agreement with the Anchorage Daily News so no other area newspapers could carry his comic strip. Well, that agreement ran out and now he was sitting in the office of the Frontiersman to get it rolling. Chad was in luck that day because I was the publisher of the Wahpeton Daily News at that time and I too was interested in publishing the Tundra comic strip in the Daily News (it is still published in the Wahpeton paper today).
I was also excited to meet him as I had never met a professional cartoonist before. He personally autographed a Tundra book of comics for me and it was awesome as I watched him draw a cartoon strip right in front of me. He made it look so easy.
Naturally, I’ve been a big fan of Tundra ever since and I hope you enjoy it as well.
