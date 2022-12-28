Cold has come into my life in different seasons and ages.
Wim Hof, widely known as “The Iceman” due to his seemingly inhuman feats revolving around his methods of breath practice and cold immersion, has proven through studies that he can combat active pathogens and various other ailments through his methods.
While information and data today is abundant and only a few taps of the fingers away, I’ve found myself asking myself what it is I need before consulting a search engine or another person. A recent meditation brought me these thoughts: “you need cold water.”
My body has always railed against the mere thought of getting splashed by cold water and I think that’s a natural tendency many people share; I worked at a pool for a period of time in college. We always knew immediately when the hot water wasn’t working from a string of angry patrons attempting to warm up after a brisk outdoor-pool swim.
While a solid contingent within me says “no,” a larger and more coherent part of myself is telling me that it’s what I need and I’ve found after a time it’s in fact what I come to crave.
At a recovery center my best friend introduced me to a while back there were cold magnesium salt baths, kept at just above freezing and after a few cycles I would experience the deepest sleeps and phenomenal dreams. I quickly got addicted to whatever chemical amalgamation was being produced through this shocking exposure. I’m intrigued with learning what precisely these mixtures and processes are.
Winters in Australia are more like a pleasant, crisp early May day here in Minnesota, the mercury settling at about 45 degrees on a “cold” day and averaging in the 50’s most of the time. My body existed at its absolute peak, mentally, physically and emotionally, after a long bout of offshore kayak fishing, depleted and shivering with or without a hold of fish to bring to the cleaning table; there’s something about cold salt water that’s pure magic.
Now, living back in a place that’s quite frosty for a good bit of the year, it seems like a good time to get accustomed with the myriad of benefits associated with cold immersion. While the lakes surrounding us are salt (and shark) free, the cold holds a medicinal quality regardless.
More information of the “Wim Hof Method” can be found at the following: wimhofmethod.com.
