It seems, lately, that people are more likely to misconstrue facts, develop a conspiracy theory or slander someone rather than admit that they are wrong. Why? Why is the idea of being wrong so scary for some people? And before this gets “political,” I’ll preface this by saying it goes for “both sides.” (Even though, surprisingly, every person and every idea in the nation doesn’t actually fall into one of two neatly defined categories, such as democrat or republican … shocking, I know.)
Being wrong doesn’t need to be scary. I would bet you a lot of money that you’ve been wrong once, if not many times in your life, and you’re still a functioning, loved person. Throughout my life I’ve certainly been wrong before. I’ve even been ignorant. I’ve been misinformed. If it weren’t for informed, patient, curious people lovingly calling me out and expanding my mind, I would remain stagnant. Unintelligent. Close-minded.
Those adjectives scare me much more than being “wrong.”
Being wrong doesn’t have to be shameful or embarrassing. Admitting that you were incorrect can lead to self-growth, understanding and stronger relationships. What’s shameful about that?
People’s defenses have gone up and the claws have come out. Beliefs, factual or not, are continually and incorrectly politicized and egos have grown to be more important than interpersonal relationships and honest conversations. Which is sad, because the world is not a very black and white place when it comes to having right or wrong ideas. The world is colorful, full of different lived experiences and varying points of view. Information is gathered, conversations happen, experience is gained and ideas change, evolve and grow. Or at least they should ...
One aspect of modern life that I believe is hindering that growth and leading to the hardening of our hearts and minds is social media. Whatever we believe, or think we believe, we aren’t going to find good information on Facebook. People who comment on Facebook posts are usually not checking their own bias at the door and more often than not they aren’t approaching a subject with an open mind. They aren’t searching for answers, truth or facts. Most social media sights feed off of opinion, sensation, drama and encourage division along with groupthink.
On top of that, we’re not going to find good information anywhere at all, Facebook or not, if we approach all information with the idea that we are “right” from the get-go. Having to be right snuffs out being curious. Having to be right snuffs out learning.
Social media is not the place to have a conversation with our neighbor or community member. It's not a place to get to know people that share this beautiful world with us. It’s not a place to get accurate science. It’s not a place to make up your mind about complicated topics. It’s not even a place.
Homes are places, restaurants and coffee shops are places, schools are places, libraries are places. And things like school board meetings, city council meetings, community discussions, volunteer activities and fellowship happen in those places. Even more, there are real people in those places with real brains and real thoughts and real feelings. We can look each other in the eyes, empathize, feel what others are feeling, show mutual respect, learn together and even discover what we’ve been wrong about.
We can do things like read the local paper (I’m talking full articles, not just headlines), go to meetings, talk to people who have different viewpoints and life experiences and learn more about each other. Doing those things can shift our thinking and allow our minds to become more malleable, open and accepting.
We can learn to listen to people, in real life, and I hope by doing that we will discover that we aren’t right all the time. And who is? No one. Not me. Not you. Not anyone.
I love that my job as a reporter demands that I continue learning, researching, asking questions, finding credible sources, hearing what people have to say, empathizing, shedding bias and continually checking my own thoughts and feelings. It’s a lot of work, but it’s important work. Let’s do it together.