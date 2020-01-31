F
ergus Falls High School alumnus and Elizabeth native Ken Kothe remembers
a cold Saturday morning in October of 1961, during duck hunting season.
Kothe walked with a group of hunting friends through harvested cornfields in rural Elizabeth. The others included Charlie Blondeau, Jim Blondeau, Tom Prischmann, with his dog, and Michael Jenson.
“Although not a hunter, having no rifle or shotgun, I went along for the enjoyment of it all,” Kothe recalls. “At the end of the day, we stopped at the Prischmann farm to distribute the spoils of searching. I shot nothing and my good friends gave me nothing to take home.”
The friends gathered in a circle talking about the hunt. Some in the group recall having a beer or two. At the time, mum was the word.
“Well, we were telling jokes and laughing. Suddenly, a raccoon invaded our little society, challenging Tom’s dog to a fight,” Kothe said. “The dog and raccoon were growling, hissing, and about to attack each other.”
The guys surrounded both the dog and raccoon and closed in.
“Michael slipped away for a bit and grabbed a baseball bat,” Kothe said. “He intended to teach the raccoon a lesson.”
Jenson stood above the dog and raccoon, waiting for them to separate in order to have a clear shot at the raccoon. It was dark and difficult to see.
Suddenly, the raccoon’s head popped up. Gripping the bat, Jenson took aim and came down hard on the head of the raccoon, or so he thought.
When the bat hit the head, it was not the intended target. Jenson mistakenly struck the dog.
“A choir of consonant sounds, from tired hunters, could be heard,” Kothe said.
Yelled one person, “Oh, no! Oh, no! Michael, you hit the dog on the head, you dummy.”
“That’s my dog, Mike,” Prischmann uttered softly, and bereft of empathy.
Adds Kothe, “That dog let out a howl that must have been heard all over Elizabeth, a few miles away.”
While Tom Prischmann nursed his wounded dog, the raccoon ran away untouched.
“The raccoon” says Kothe, “perhaps had a chuckle, thinking, ‘Hahaha, you’ve got to be quicker than that, boys.’ It was a lesson well learned.”
Kothe surmises that, at the same time, Prischmann’s faithful dog must have imagined, “I ran through cornfields and creeks, through brushes and trees, through day and into the night, and this is the treatment I get?”
“This is how you repay me? This is the gratitude and thanks I get? Thanks boys, I quit. Retrieve your own ducks next time.”
Adds Kothe, “Surely, Tom’s caring and our praying relieved his suffering dog. So, what did we do next? Drank another one and went home.”
A footnote: Jenson later served in the U.S. military, and gave his life for his country in Vietnam, in 1970.
Curly the Goat
Former Daily Journal reporter Ryan Howard, who later became a news editor at Forest Lake north of the Twin Cities, recalls the story of Curly the Goat that began on Christmas Eve in 2011.
Curly escaped from her halter at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, where she was to have been a part of a Nativity scene. She went missing for 25 days.
Howard ran daily updates in The Daily Journal as to the whereabouts of the goat as people tried to catch it.
“I created a ‘Goatwatch’ logo and an interactive Google map that tracked where the goat had been seen around town,” he said.
Other newspapers, TV stations and radio stations picked up the news and helped to make Curly the Goat a household name in not only Fergus Falls but across the state and nation.”
Karen Aakre, who with her husband, Jim, owned the goat, later wrote a book about Curly.
“Curly was simply trying to find her way home and be with her friends,” Karen said.
Tom Hintgen is a longtime Daily Journal columnist. His column appears Saturdays.
