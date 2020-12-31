This holiday season is probably among the toughest to get through among many years.
That stupid virus just keeps on plugging, and while there may be a light at the end of the tunnel with the vaccines, experts have overemphasized the fact that in the next couple of months, COVID-19 will bloom like lake algae in August in Minnesota.
The number of COVID cases in Minnesota also mean that we’ve had to go through the Christmas season without any parties or get-togethers. Christmas shopping has been relegated to either online shopping or a stressful experience at our local retailers. And finally, the virus, coupled with the blasting of snow this week, means the holiday will mean minimal family gatherings.
Meanwhile, those who work at a bar, restaurant, hotel, airline and a number of other things are waiting either to return to work or get some help from the government, and it seems neither will be happening anytime soon.
If the virus and weather weren’t enough, everyone in the country is anxiety ridden due to the political climate. About half of us (I really hope it isn’t that much) are still waiting to see whether Trump can pull a rabbit out of his hat and finally prove the election was stolen (which it was not). The other half of us wonder whether Trump is going to do something even crazier than he’s already done before Jan. 20.
So I think I’m going to suggest to everyone that they do what I did last summer — have a half-Christmas party in six months.
Christmas also signifies my birthday. Yes, I was born on Christmas Eve. Whenever someone who has to look at my driver’s license sees that, they always say, “I supposed you missed out on a lot of presents as a kid, huh?”
The answer is, while my parents did their very best to make my birthday feel important, yeah, it felt like I missed out on a day when I should be getting attention. It’s kind of like the movie “Sixteen Candles” when everyone forgets Molly Ringwald’s birthday because her sister was getting married.
Alas, I have survived without getting special attention on my birthday. However, last year I decided to do something about it. I had a half-birthday party on June 24. And it worked out great! All my friends showed up, the weather was gorgeous, we all sat on my deck and by my bonfire and had a merry time.
The party was so successful, in fact, I think I will have it again. I also think the rest of the country should have a party too.
By that time, significant doses of the COVID-19 vaccine should be distributed. The country should open up again. Trump will no longer be in office, and, I assume, at some point people will stop listening to him about the stolen election, simply because he doesn’t have anything left to try or say about it. (I emphasize they will stop listening to him about the election. I don’t think he’s going away anytime soon.)
I also think the Trumpists will begin to understand that just because Joe Biden is president does not mean the United States will become the Stalin-era Soviet Union after World War II. While they still want their guy back, they will slip back into the woodwork a bit.
So I’m not saying you shouldn’t have eggnog and open presents. But if you don’t feel like it’s fair that Christmas has to come at such a bad time, we can still do a redo in six months.
After all, the Dec. 25 date was an arbitrary one selected 300 years after the birth of our lord anyway.
Joel Myhre is a resident of Fergus Falls.
