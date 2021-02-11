It would seem those earning minimum wage would consider raising it to $15 an hour a good thing. It’s an easy thing for politicians to promise without them mentioning the potential outcomes.
How does the employer balance the books without raising prices or cutting staff? The first option could result in a zero net gain, that is, losing customers to competitors. The second results in more work for the remaining staff and more unemployed people. If everyone is forced to raise prices for the customer service sector, inflation kicks in and those living on a fixed income, oftentimes the elderly, suffer the consequences. It sounds like the only winners are those who don’t get laid off. Plus the politician who is never held accountable for giving away other people’s money.
Daryl Hanson
Fergus Falls
