So the Trumpists have made their voices known throughout the land. Everyone knows they are angry, that they have been victimized by the liberal elite, and thus, they are justified in behaving the way they do, even hitting someone over the head with the American flag.
What I don’t understand is, what exactly do they want?
As the Biden presidency continues into its second week, there are already criticisms among the Trumpists regarding Biden’s executive orders on climate change, the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare), diversity, mask wearing, COVID-19 economic relief, the minimum wage and immigration.
I get it, Trumpists are against all of those things because something they read on the internet convinced them they should be against it.
But I go back to, what exactly is it that you want?
Because, correct me if I’m wrong, everyone needs a job, and COVID-19 has taken a lot of jobs away. The restaurant I have worked at for the past five years hadn’t needed servers since before Thanksgiving. Even after indoor dining reopened, the customer counts have been off substantially compared to the pre-COVID days. You realize the Trumpist Republicans, the ones you think are absolutely right on every issue, are doing everything they can to stop a COVID economic relief package.
I know you think Obamacare is the devil. But it’s also not going away. The Trumpists have tried every play in the book to get rid of it, even while having Trump as president and a majority in both houses of Congress, and failed. Trumpists would be far better off criticizing specific parts of the bill and urging Congress to try to fix them. At least the Trumpists might get what they want.
You think climate change is a hoax? Well, the issue with that statement is, there are people who have done far more scientific research than you who would say otherwise. If your real issue is that climate change legislation hurts businesses, then let’s hear how we can ease businesses into meeting new regulations without breaking their backs.
You don’t think the U.S. should allow immigrants into the country anymore? You think immigrants are taking away our jobs? From what I’ve seen, most immigrants either work in jobs which most people won’t touch — changing bedsheets in hotels or dismantling turkey carcasses — or they work in highly skilled jobs which no one else is qualified for — such as primary care physicians.
If the Trumpists get sick, they have to go to the clinic too. Do you want a doctor available to treat you, even an immigrant, or would you rather not have one?
If your true concern is that you want to make sure that immigrants are here legally, the best thing to do is give illegal immigrants an opportunity to become legal immigrants. If we don’t, then current illegal immigrants will continue to hide, and potential illegal immigrants will plan on hiding when they get here.
Trumpists don’t like policies that give opportunities to people who aren’t white. OK, but what exactly do you think we should do instead? Minorities aren’t going anywhere. Like it or not, they are citizens of our country. Do you think we should treat them differently? If your son or daughter decided to marry someone who wasn’t white, and they had children who weren’t white, would you feel the same?
Trumpists want tax cuts and don’t want to raise the minimum wage. But I would ask them, exactly how much money are you getting every year due to the Trump tax cuts? I’m betting you have no idea. Believe me, the wealthy people who really benefitted know. I’m also betting many Trumpists aren’t making the $15 per hour that has been proposed as the minimum wage. Do they want a raise or not?
I’m sick of hearing about how Trumpists are “radicals.” To me, that implies that Trumpists have a plan to change how our country operates. They have no such thing.
If they do, someone should show it to me, along with all the evidence of a stolen election.
Joel Myhre is a resident of Fergus Falls.
