Is it normal for healthy people to start considering end-of-life and post-death activities in their 30's? I'm not sure; but I know that I put some of my friends and family into a panic when I broached the subject with them.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?