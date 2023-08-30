Is it normal for healthy people to start considering end-of-life and post-death activities in their 30's? I'm not sure; but I know that I put some of my friends and family into a panic when I broached the subject with them.
I firmly believe that everyone's individual experiences and belief systems shape how they view death. For me, I had a friend die of cancer in middle school. My daughter died shortly after her first birthday. My uncle isn't even 60 and has a bleak prognosis ... There are more, but you get the picture — I have been exposed to death and end-of-life situations, so it's something that I probably consider more than most people my age.
The kicker in all of this is that I truly think that everyone should start thinking and planning these things sooner rather than later. They can be changed and updated as time passes, but no one truly knows when their last day will be; so having something established can truly ensure that what is important to you is carried out in the case that you don't have the opportunity to make it well known.
I purchased a planning book called, "I'm Dead, Now What?" that has been helping me get things in order — passwords, medical information, belongings, etc. Filling it out has been slow, because some areas require a lot of consideration, where others are fairly straightforward.
For example, I want the oldest of the boys to have my desk someday. My desk used to be my mom's desk. She gave it to me when I graduated from college and started working on my manuscript. The next kiddo is my tea-drinking buddy, so I want to make sure he gets a specific tea set that I received as a gift over a decade ago. The youngest loves Christmas just as much as I do, so there are special Christmas ornaments and decorations that I want to make sure he gets someday. My step-daughters also have some special items that I want to ensure they receive eventually, along with my nephews, nieces, friends ...
Of course, I would like to give them all these things myself, someday; but in the event that I can't, I will have it all written down.
Not only am I writing things down, but I have spoken with a number of different family members and friends that I know I can trust to carry things out in the event that someone attempts to change anything. That may sound terrible, but I've seen it happen and tear apart too many families, and I know that grief is unpredictable, so yes, I'm ensuring that multiple people are aware of my desires.
I know that stuff is just stuff, but stuff can have memories attached and can serve as a reminder; so yes, I do believe that stuff is important; but photographs are even more important than stuff. Back when I only had one child to preserve memories for, I was an avid scrapbooker. I ended up liquidating my personal scrapbooking supplies due to a lack of time, but i am planning on putting together photo books to be printed to help preserve the memories that I didn't get to.
I have thought about planning my own funeral and writing my own obituary, even. I figure it will save whoever I leave behind the stress and heartache of doing it themselves. I know I won't be here, so those things aren't truly about what I want; but there are things that I want to make sure people know for the preservation of genealogy and history. Someday I will get to that point. I'm just not there yet.
The end of my story is just a part of the stories of others, and if I can help make their stories easier simply by writing down things about my own desires, I think that's a fairly easy step to take.
Heather Kantrud is the general manager and managing editor of Daily Journal Media in Fergus Falls, where she resides with her family.