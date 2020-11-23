During Thanksgiving, many of us take time out to reflect and look at what we are thankful for. I am no different. But this year has been rough on all of us both physically, mentally, emotionally and for some, financially. The pandemic has had our community and individuals focusing on the negatives instead of the positives. Well, I am going to try to focus on the positives.
First, I am thankful for our community and the help that they are willing to provide to those in need. I remember when the food shelf in Fergus Falls was going to close and many rallied to keep it open so families in need could continue to get food. I remember the school still providing lunches for students despite going to distance learning from March to June. Many community members also purchased gift cards and bought takeout when restaurants were unable to have dine-in options. While we have recently dialed it back again, I know that our community will be out there supporting businesses, families, friends and strangers to make sure that we all get through this together.
Next, I am thankful for my family. My family comes from many different backgrounds, beliefs and lines of work. I have family members that own businesses, I have family members that are non- and essential workers, and I have members that vary in age. Although sometimes we don’t agree on certain things, we are family and I wouldn’t trade them for anything. When you need help, they are there. When someone falls ill, they are there. When someone needs a boost, they are there.
I am thankful for the opportunities that I have been given through my life. I was able to graduate college, get a master’s degree, coach football, travel, be employed, have food to eat and have a roof over my head. The last three things I mentioned are taken for granted by many of us out there. I think looking at 2020, these three things should be necessities, but I know that not everyone can celebrate those things.
I am also thankful for the memories that I have made through my life with family and friends. These memories have helped me get through some of the rough patches that the past few months have thrown at me. Although I don’t know when the pandemic will end or how life will change after it, I do know that I had fun times before and I am pretty sure that I will have more fun times in the future.
Another thing to be thankful for is technology. I would say that although technology gets a bad wrap through negative online interactions, imagine going through the pandemic without it? First, distance learning and telework would not be options during the pandemic. Imagine living 100 years ago and not having the option to get things done from home. Students would have to repeat grades as they would miss too much school, businesses would be at a standstill as workers get sick, are unable to work in large groups, travel and many other necessary job-related things.
While quarantined or staying at home because of restrictions, I have realized how many different things that we have to pacify us. Television, computers, phones and video games are many of the technological advances that surpass the options that those during the 1918 Spanish flu had. We are blessed to have so many options and that doesn’t include all the amazing outdoor activities that we are afforded in Minnesota.
Lastly, I am thankful for the future. The future continues to be bright even though there is civil unrest and a pandemic. A collaborative effort to find a vaccine for the coronavirus, the improvements in technology, the focus we as humans have put toward issues in our countries and so much more give me a reason to be thankful. I know that life is not perfect, but seeing humans strive to make other humans’ lives better is a plus.
Whether you are celebrating by yourself or within the legally recommended amount of family, I hope that everyone has a happy Thanksgiving holiday.
Zach Stich is the managing editor at the Fergus Falls Daily Journal.
