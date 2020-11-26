For a long time, I have believed the conspiracy theory that the NBA draft lottery was rigged. So it goes, the NBA commissioner, behind closed doors, selected the team he felt would best rake money into the NBA’s coffers — the teams in Los Angeles and New York, for example — rather than let the selection of random ping-pong balls decide which team would get the first selection.
Unlike the NFL, the NBA holds a draft lottery, rather than simply letting the team with the worst record pick first, as a check against teams tanking — that is, intentionally losing to have the opportunity to get a franchise player in the draft.
I believed that because my favorite team, the Minnesota Timberwolves, despite being awful year after year, failed to get the top pick. As a perennial bad team in flyover country, I believed the NBA leadership was committed to making sure my team would remain a whipping boy for the rest of the NBA.
To make the conspiracy even more believable, the NBA commissioner, in his ultimate wisdom, chose to have the ping-pong balls selected in private, rather on national television.
The most blatant evidence for this conspiracy against the Wolves was in 1992. My favorite NBA team finished the previous season with a 15-67 record, the worst in the NBA by six games. The draft featured future Hall of Famers Shaquille O’ Neal and Alonzo Mourning. In the lottery, the Wolves, of course, received the third pick in the lottery. Orlando and Charlotte drafted the Hall of Famers. My team drafted Christian Laettner, who turned out to be a petulant bust.
But in the last five years, the Timberwolves have won the lottery twice. This year, they weren’t even the worst team in the league (third worst), and improved their position by two spots.
So after 30 years, I will admit that, in reality, it was bad luck and not a conspiracy that the Wolves did so poorly in the lottery. I also will admit that my team has been chronically bad because of poor management. I believed the conspiracy because I so wanted it to be true. I wanted my team to be good, and they continued to be bad. There had to be a simple explanation. The conspiracy theory provided that for me.
I tell you this story because I ask those Trumpists who are still reading my column, how long will it take you to admit Joe Biden did not steal the 2020 election?
Clearly, not yet. I just read a poll that said 79% of Donald Trump supporters believe the election was stolen.
I have watched the personalities for the “fake news” networks (CNN, MSNBC) express outrage that Trump and the Republicans have refused to concede the election.
Frankly, I agree with the Republicans on this point.
Despite the concerns over the coronavirus and national security, Trump and the Republicans should not concede until all of the recounts are completed, all of the lawsuits have been exhausted, all of the state legislatures have certified the vote, and the Electoral College approves the vote on Dec. 14.
It’s the only way to truly chip away at that 79%.
The bottom line is that 79% represents 60 million American citizens. That’s more than 15,000 residents of Otter Tail County. These citizens have been trained to believe everything that Trump and the conservative media tells them. So far, they’ve told them the election was fraudulent. Only the “fake news” has called this election so far, not the government itself.
So, I ask you Trumpists, what is it going to take to prove that the election was not fraudulent? Clearly, a concession speech by Trump would go a long way. But that’s not going to happen. It’s not going to happen not because he’s right, but because he has a mental illness.
Will the admission by the majority of the Republicans in Congress work? How about the announcement of conservative media such as Breitbart, NewsMax and OneAmerica News Network? Maybe, after Dec. 14, they will do so. At that point, with Trump on an island, maybe we can move on.
Again, I get it. You wanted Trump to be president for four more years. You wanted him to win the election. The conspiracy theory that the election was fraudulent confirms your belief that he should have won. It makes you feel better.
But this country needs you to believe that it was not. Take the time you need. Do all the research you want. Do some soul searching.
But unlike myself, don’t take 30 years to get over this conspiracy theory.
Joel Myhre is a Fergus Falls resident.
