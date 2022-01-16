For the fall semester of my senior year of high school I was privileged to be able to participate in Kennedy Secondary School’s (KSS) work-based learning (WBL) program.
It wasn’t my first encounter with the program. My junior year of high school I was in the program my fall semester as well. I spent the time working with Jordan Rasmusson as he was campaigning for the 8A Representative seat. Through the experience I learned a lot; from basic workplace skills to tidbits about the world of politics. It was a truly valuable experience for me, but I soon learned that it was not my cup of tea.
As I looked into other careers that may interest me, I stumbled upon journalism. Something that combined my interests in writing, photography and community involvement. I saw it as a way to be involved with my interests, yet not be front and center in the public eye — more of a behind the scenes kind of deal.
I talked to Mrs. Enderson (WBL program teacher) about doing a possible second internship with the Daily Journal. Everything got put together and here I am now.
After spending these last few months with the Daily Journal, I have learned so much in such a short amount of time. I have built upon the basic professional skills I learned over a year ago, but also have learned many of the intricacies of journalism. I often found myself having to reteach myself some of the things I learned in English classes. The writing form used in journalism is unique and of its own, really. I ended up catching on pretty quickly.
The articles were my favorite part of this internship, and probably what I will miss the most. This is by far one of the most immersive internships I think our WBL program offers for this sole reason. I feel so included within the staff at the Daily Journal. I am able to write articles like the other staff do.
Through my articles I have been able to come up with my own ideas, conduct interviews and write the articles all on my own. It has been such a fun experience. I like that I am able to express myself through my own visions and ideas for what I write.
It was a very daunting idea for me at first, interviews especially scared me — talking to people I have never met before was a little intimidating. I soon got used to it, though, and found that I loved it. Whether I am interviewing someone I had never met before or someone who I know, the interview feels like more of a conversation than I expected it would be initially.
From there, typing up my articles comes with ease. I love to see how my article comes together throughout the process. It is such a satisfying feeling to see it completed in publication. I never thought that one day I would see my name in the newspaper, let alone in the author line.
Another skill that I have gained experience and time with is correspondence, and boy is there a lot of correspondence in journalism. I have sent many emails and done many phone calls. I have learned the proper way to interact with people in a professional setting, especially in the field of journalism.
I have also learned the importance of journalism itself, most importantly journalism in a community such as ours. Without it, many people would be left in the dark on the goings ons in our area. It’s good for community members to stay up to date and informed about the city that envelops them.
I have also gained a new appreciation for journalism. Before this internship I saw it as merely an interest, now I see it as a very respectable job, whether I go into a career in journalism or not.
Now, here I am writing this on my last week of my internship. I will most definitely miss it; the people I work with day to day, writing the articles and the continuous cycle of learning I experience day in and day out.
WBL has also been a blessing to me. It is such a useful tool for students to learn if they like a career or not. One of my personal biggest fears is being stuck in a job I hate. I don’t want to have to go to work and not feel like I belong there. Without this opportunity, I think I may have chosen a degree and career that would not have been right for me.
As much as I enjoy journalism, I have again found through WBL that this may not be the right fit for me. I love being able to be around people and create the things I do, but the environment just isn’t fitting for me. I don’t like spending a large chunk of time looking at a computer screen and in an office-like setting. That’s one of the things I dislike about school and I found that the same thing applied to my time at the Daily Journal.
As a senior now, my plan for the future has finally fallen into place. I am planning to go to school and get my associates degree in registered nursing. I know, it is totally different from both journalism and political science. For my recent years of high school I have been working in healthcare settings in food services; in senior care and a hospital. It has really clicked with me and I enjoy taking care of others. I think that is where I am at my best.
I do hope to keep journalism within my future as well though. Through my WBL internship, I have learned about the many opportunities in journalism in our world. One of those being freelance journalism. I am hoping to do that as a sort of side gig, that way I can keep journalism in my day to day life.
I am beyond thankful that I received this opportunity. The team at the Daily Journal has been so kind and courteous to me. I couldn’t have asked for a better group to be around for my internship. I would not trade anything in the world for the experience I have gained at the Daily Journal or through WBL. I highly recommend it to the students that go to KSS. As long as you are prepared for the experience, you won’t regret it!