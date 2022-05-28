With the news of the recent school mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas hitting us all very hard it makes me think of the obvious question “what if it happened here”? More and more it appears that schools across the nation are not as safe as they need to be despite having safety and security plans in place. And why is this happening? Why are we the only nation in the world where this happens on a routine basis? It’s not just schools, it’s supermarkets, movie theaters and even concert venues. Essentially wherever there is a large group of people a mass shooting can occur. There is seemingly nothing we can do to prevent it other than alerting authorities when we see something like cryptic messages on social media, find guns and ammo being hoarded for a future ambush or come across a manifesto written by a potential shooter.
One thing I know is that we can do better because, guess what, we need to do better. So far this year according to NPR there have been 27 school shootings. That is outrageous and if it does not upset you … it should.
How can we do better is the real question. What is causing these young people to arm themselves and shoot up a school? Is bullying on social media a root cause, maybe or is it bullying in general that is not being addressed? Can we make it harder for 18 year olds to get guns, maybe, but what we really need is for parents to be much more vigilant in knowing what their kids are doing and how they are feeling.
If a mass shooting happened here in our community how would we react? I expect that it would be a mix of anger, shame and sadness. I would also expect that our local law enforcement personal would do everything they can to stop an active shooter in their tracks and not let the tragedy continue to unfold until a tactical team arrives.
Uvalde, Texas needs to be used as an example of how to improve the safety and security of our schools and it can be used to help law enforcement agencies improve the way they handle active shooter situations.
Again the bottom line here is we need to keep our children safe and we can do better.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone