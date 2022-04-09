How is it possible that the Republican Party, which has been fighting for election integrity for years, has now in our local area reversed their position and is involved in election tampering, then of voting to cover it up?
After our five Republican caucuses adjourned in Otter Tail County, the caucus conveners or secretaries took pictures of the precinct paperwork and sent those pictures to the MN Republican Party, per instructions. But when the caucus delegate/alternate lists began to come out from OTC leaders, to candidates and caucus chairs, as allowed, several precinct lists we know of were changed, some drastically. The lists shown on the pictures and the lists from OTC leadership didn’t match.
My precinct of Edna township was changed furtively before we handed it in, so the vice chair and I changed it back and turned it in officially. One woman from Perham Township was witnessed changing Candor Township after most people had left the caucus. Obviously NOT her own township. The witness then reported that transgression to a seated legislator’s dad, who was helping at the Perham caucus. He evidently did not report it anywhere to be corrected, because that precinct list was still in error when we all got to county convention. One of our respected leaders spoke to the convention attendees about three precincts with these changed credentials, as examples. The credential helpers corrected two of them on the spot, then for some reason not the third, then moved on.
So at the convention the people who voted were not necessarily the correct delegates and seated alternates. Even those voted in that day as CD7/State delegates, weren’t necessarily eligible for those positions. We then waited just over a week for our monthly BPOU (county Republican) meeting. After much confrontation, the leaders FINALLY AGREED to investigate that ONE remaining precinct which had been brought up at Convention. There should have been an agreement to investigate EVERY precinct! All that needs to be done is compare the pictures of the paperwork taken caucus night to the current lists for each precinct, then correct any discrepancies. Simple enough, but for some reason which you can speculate upon, the leaders would not allow that. They also will not be looking into the people guilty of making these changes.
Not one of them has asked me who that woman was who was tampering with the delegate/alternate list of Candor Township, at the Perham caucus. Don’t they want to know? Or do they already know?! Part of the big picture of what is going on here and in surrounding counties. Election tampering. I would not have believed it if I had not attended the caucus, the county convention and the subsequent county leadership meeting myself.
Marcia Huddleston
founder, OTC Conservative Coalition