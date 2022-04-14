What does the word paradise mean to you? Where is your paradise? What are the qualifications for a place to qualify as a paradise?
Many people consider a beach town on one of the country’s southern shores as paradise. While others might say it would be way up in the mountains of Colorado in Steamboat Springs, Vail or Aspen, if you like to ski or hike.
What if I were to tell you that you are already living in a paradise? Otter Tail County boasts over a thousand lakes with lots of miles of great beaches.
For winter fun, the area also has great skiing facilities with Andes Tower Hills in Kensington and a little closer, Spidahl Ski Gaard near Erhard with great cross country skiing opportunities.
Yes, I know, that most believe you have to leave the area for anything fun to do or take in, but I for one, don’t believe that is necessarily true.
What most forget is that with attractions in other areas of the country, there are a few factors in play. Time and distance and lots and lots of people. Lots of people. Even on a secluded beach at the southernmost tip of the USA, Key West has great beaches, but lots and lots of people. Noisy people, people not watching where they are going, kind of people.
Even the famed Miami Beach, despite its massive size, is no match for Otter Tail Lake in July. We already live in paradise.
Fergus Falls and Otter Tail County is and always will be a regional hub. We have many events and sites that people come from around the world to see, that we take for granted. We also have new businesses coming in with the recent announcement of Harbor Freight.
When it is completed, I think we will all be impressed with the transformation of the city’s core with the Downtown Riverfront Project and many events will surely take place there that will draw many to Fergus Falls and downtown businesses. As pointed out in previous articles and columns, some businesses moved or started their businesses in downtown, just because of the project.
Have you driven through Otter Tail City lately? If not, I highly recommend doing it. I don’t make it through there a lot, but I was stunned at all the new businesses and new buildings and what a transformation it has been for that place.
Anyone will also testify under oath that Otter Tail County has the best restaurants, period. For any taste. The area also offers the best ice cream shops. Who doesn’t like ice cream?
I know you’ve heard it time and time again, but the grass is greener in Otter Tail County, and we can prove it!