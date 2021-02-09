This opinion is written in response to a recent article in the paper, regarding a Hindu statesman, Rajan Zed, who has been invited to open the Fergus Falls City Council meeting with an invocation on March 15. Mr. Zen would be doing this remotely, and from what I understand, he would open the meeting, calling on a Hindu god, to bless our city, and calls on us to keep the welfare of others always on our minds.
We are a “melting pot,” a nation of many cultures, backgrounds and faiths. We do our best to respect and love those different from us, but does it mean we turn away from the God of Creation, the Lord of Lords, and King of Kings? Our God who in his word, says “there are no other gods before Me.” Do we turn away from the God who this nation was founded on, just so we could be called “inclusive?” Do we really think the God of our fathers, will continue to bless our city and our nation, if we continue to accept other gods, and give them a voice in our town squares (City Council Meeting)?
All praise, honor and glory be to the Father, Son, and Holy Spirit!
Margaret Moore
Fergus Falls
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.