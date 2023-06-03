In a recent experience of helping someone move I began to question the need for so many possessions.
We all collect things. This is the human experience. We like to be around things and people we love and treasure.
However, while most of us have it neatly tucked away in a closet or on display for all to see in a prominent room in our homes, sometimes things can get out of control.
Maybe it is an obsession.
I saw a video one time of a man who had started collecting vinyl records in the early 1960’s that originated in a small room, but soon came to occupy several rooms as he got married and became an adult. The man’s spouse suggested to him at one point that maybe it would all fit better in an attached garage. So the entire collection was moved to the garage.
As you can imagine, within a few years the garage wasn’t big enough either. However, to be completely fair, some of the vinyl records were very valuable with only a few copies still in existence in the whole world.
Monetary values aside, the man was at a crossroads and had to make a decision. Where would he now house his enormous collection?
A novel idea came to him that he should start a record store for rare records. So he found a large retail space and moved everything there. His business boomed for a while and was a real hit for locals and curiosity seekers.
Eventually though, the enthusiasm of customers slowed down and the business plateaued. Through the years the man had poured a great portion of his energy and funds into collecting these rare vinyl records and now was no longer a young man anymore. In fact he was well into retirement age in his early 70’s and was contemplating what would become of his incredible collection.
There were certain records that he admitted he would not part with because they were so rare despite good offers. He could not let go.
The collectors who would contact him with offers, eventually stopped calling. So there he was with his whole shop full of vinyl records and few customers.
His health was failing, but he didn’t want to let go of his collection. He was grasping at straws. The man then contacted a local tv news station who did a story on his collection.
For a few months business in the store picked back up, but he still had quite a few records.
That’s where his story ends, because beyond that news report I do not know what eventually happened.
It is fairly obvious that one of two things happened, either he found a buyer for his entire collection or his family and relatives had to figure out what to do with all of it after he passed.
We all have passions and possessions, we all want to enjoy what we have, but what happens to all of it when we leave? Some do not take time to contemplate their own mortality. In all honesty, who wants to think about that anyway, right?
Sometimes we must think about it.
Talking with loved ones while they are still healthy and can make decisions is a good start. Sometimes collections like these could help pay for medical bills or nursing care. Estate planners always recommend having these conversations with family you would leave behind.
It has been a phrase that has been heavily overused, but I think it applies here. You can’t take it with you when you go.
Just make a plan. Your loved ones will be grateful.