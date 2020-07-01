When I make a new acquaintance, I want to know about their history and beliefs. Perhaps it’s my background in directing plays and asking my actors to delve deeply into the backgrounds, the habits, the motivations of the characters they are portraying. One thing’s for sure: We can learn so much from people we meet, if we take the time to find out what makes them tick. And the gift is reciprocal, especially with older people. They appreciate someone showing an interest in their lives. It might start with, “What’s on your mind, buddy?”
Neurologists tell us that human consciousness is the most complex component in the universe. Just think about it. As my fingers work the keys on my laptop, the words I type are the result of my nearly 84 years of life experiences, and let’s not forget the genes I’ve inherited from my ancestors. It’s the same for you as it is for me — there’s a lot of stuff going on between our ears, and I’m eager for discovery. The nature of human uniqueness illuminates my soul like morning sunlight brightens a dark room. And that brings me to Lee Hamness, a man I first met a couple of years ago. What an interesting guy! I was so pleased when he agreed to sit down for an interview.
I wanted to know about his background. He began, “I was born in 1948, the youngest of four children to Andrew and Sally Hamness and spent the first three years of my life on a 40 acre, six cow dairy farm at Karlstad, Minnesota. From there the family moved to the Excelsior area where Dad got a job working on building the new Minnetonka High School. He later rose to the level of building superintendent and spent the rest of his working days building mostly commercial buildings. I lived in and around that area until 1979, when fate brought me to Otter Tail County. I never liked school much, but I tried until midway in my senior year, a confrontation with a teacher earned me a three-day suspension. I never went back.”
Then he brought me to the present. “Now I am pretty much retired from my work as a carpenter/handyman and keep plenty busy taking care of a 2.6 acre homestead and a 90-year-old friend with aging issues.” I knew Lee was dedicated to preserving our natural resources. He summed it up, “My ultimate goal would be to see we humans quit burning up the planet just to run our toys and have what we call ‘fun.’ I am afraid though, that we may not get there before the Earth spews us all into the outer darkness and that will be our just reward.”
At church, I’ve heard Lee play the violin and sing. I asked him about his connection with music. He explained, “I have always loved music. It requires no degree to clap your hands. The singer/songwriters like John Prine, Bob Dylan, Pete Seger, Woody Guthrie and others I feel are the modern-day prophets. We need to pay attention to what they are saying. As for playing, in the mid-‘70s, I bought a broken 1920s tiple, a sort of a 10-string ukulele. After getting it repaired, I taught myself to play and started playing John Prine songs. He is still my all-time favorite.”
I asked him about playing the violin. “I was about 65 when I first picked up the violin and taught myself to a very elementary degree. I would say the six-string guitar is more my main instrument, but lately I’m playing the mandolin more.” I wanted to know how music has affected his thinking on a deeper level. He stated, “My philosophy of life would be pretty much the same as all the great philosophers before me: Why can’t we just love one another?”
Like Lee, I’m also a big fan of John Prine’s music. My favorite tune is “Hello in There.” He sings, “So if you’re walking down the street sometime, and spot some hollow ancient eyes. Please don’t just pass ‘em by and stare, as if you didn’t care say, ‘Hello in there.’ ” And this is what makes Lee tick. He is saying, “Hello in there, do you need any help?” Lee Hamness is a gifted musician and one of the most charitable persons I’ve ever met.
Ozzie Tollefson is the author of “Mr. Teacher” and lives near Phelps Mill.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.