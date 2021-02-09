We all have our heroes. One of mine has been Bud Grant, the man who took the Minnesota Vikings to four Super Bowls.
About 40 years ago Grant came to Fergus Falls to be the keynote speaker at a Pheasants Forever banquet at Eagles Ship. I covered the event that night and shot pictures of Grant and his sidekick, outdoors writer Dennis Anderson. I have Grant at games and talked to people who have hunted with him. He has been in Otter Tail County many times but I have never talked to him.
While Grant was a great athlete in both the college and the pro ranks and enjoyed a lot of success as a coach with Winnipeg and Minnesota, it has been Bud Grant the outdoorsman that has endured. Thirty-five years after retiring Grant, at 93, is still a player in the outdoors.
One of the finest men I have had the privilege to know was Harold Skaar of Ashby. Skaar left this world some years ago but like Grant he enjoyed sports and loved the outdoors. He taught a lot of us about the outdoors. One of the lessons was that being an outdoorsman is a lifestyle a person can live all year round.
The last Sunday of January took me to a frozen pond a few miles from my hometown. I had driven to a friend’s farmsite, put on my snowshoes, grabbed a ski pole, unloaded my small sled and made my way over a hill and across a field to the tree-studded pond.
It was hard not to think of “Stopping By Woods on a Snowy Evening” by Robert Frost when I reached my destination. The woods were full of snow and very quiet and deep. I had everything but the horse and the harness bells.
My mission was to check the wood duck boxes that have been there now for many years, screwed and nailed into the stumps of trees that were killed when someone blocked a drainage tile.
With more than two months of ice under me it was a good time to check the contents of the boxes. They all had stories to tell. Some held evidence that they had held nesting hen wood ducks - egg shells, shell fragments and fluff all told a story. A complete egg in one box indicated the hen had abandoned the box. Shell fragments in another box told a much more promising story - the ducklings had hatched. The mummified carcass of a duckling inside one box spoke of a tragedy.
The next step was to clean out the boxes and repack them with fresh wood shavings from a bag in my sled.
When warmer temperatures turn the ice back into lake water in a couple months the stage will be set for nesting wood ducks and mergansers to find refuge in those boxes. I may go back, as I have other years, to see what life is springing inside them.
Brian Hansel is a reporter for the Fergus Falls Daily Journal.
