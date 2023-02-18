I was ultra-fit throughout my 30’s and 40’s. I lived in Colorado in my 40’s and enjoyed rock climbing in Garden of the Gods, hiking and just about any activity that took me outdoors. I chose to be a personal trainer for my career because I enjoyed being fit and helping others get fit.
Life seemed to be going well until Apr. 19, 2018. I had a stroke which left me unable to see normally, unable to drive, unable to walk in a straight line, and I was unable to leave the house without help. The neurointerventionalist told me that I’d never work again, never work out again and he suggested that I take up playing chess. Anyone who knew me, knew that I could never sit long enough to play chess, so that wasn’t an option. The only option in my mind was to get better.
There were a lot of challenges to overcome but one by one, things started changing. Not knowing if I’d ever be “normal” again was really difficult mentally. I’m a firm believer in our words having power so needless to say, I didn’t talk a lot those first two years. Filling my time by listening to positive messages gave me hope. Joyce Meyer often says “You can be bitter or you can be better but you can’t be both.” Andrew Wommack says “You can be the victim or you can be the victor.”
After 3 years, I was well enough to pack up my house, sell it and move to Minnesota, closer to family where I found a full-time job and settled in. I worked in an office, very excited that I was indeed able to work.
The hardest thing for me was sitting all day. I am no longer the fit, energetic person I had always been. What I’m currently learning is that as life happens, I need to learn to embrace who I am today and let go of the past. Every morning I have a chance to be different, a chance to change and a chance to be better. I will never achieve the level of fitness I enjoyed in my 30’s and 40’s but with consistency I can achieve optimal health for my current self.
Five years later I’m back working as a trainer at Lake Region Healthcare Unity Wellness Center. I’m finding that getting healthy is a TEAM sport and what a great team they have assembled here. I’m constantly amazed by the compassion and acceptance of the staff here. They don’t expect me to be perfect but encourage me to just get started. I’ve learned a lot of things on this journey called life. The most important thing was not to let a bump in the journey stop me from moving forward every day. If you want to thrive even when life happens, stop over and see us. If you do what you’ve always done, you will get what you’ve always gotten.
Sharla M. is a NASM Performance Enhancement Specialist and PEAK Pilates L1 Comprehensive Certified trainer at LRH Unity Wellness.
