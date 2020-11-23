May you find this true story as thought provoking as I. It was told to me by a friend.
1994 seemed so long ago … until today. Once upon a time, in this very year, my friend rose to the status of chaperone. She was not alone for with her were a pile of school kids of whom she was to keep watch as they traveled to the Erie Canal.
Together they watched as history came alive … a blacksmith solidified their understanding of his craft … a country store in full swing was fine and dandy along with the candy on display. Washboards were not a bore with laundry as the chore and making butter was sweet indeed.
When done, the chaperones and students wanted a memory or two to take on home and into the gift shop they did go. The poster pile on display from the 1840s caught the eye of my friend, and she soon found two she liked. The words upon them brought a smile to her face and so, why not to the face of others? Bought they were for the purpose of displaying for all to see.
The first found its way onto her kitchen wall where hungry eyes did feast.
“Everyone brings joy to this house. Some when they enter. Others when they leave.”
The second poster she brought to work the following week. Upon her desk all solid like with nary a care in the world the purchase was plopped. Light hearted is all she thought it was … turned out, she was wrong.
Soon, someone sauntered by. The words spoken about the words upon the poster were quiet but respectfully firm. “Could you get rid of that? I shouldn’t have to walk past a painful reminder of my past.”
What were the words written upon the poster now on display in her office for all to see? I will tell you in a moment.
Within seconds of the request, the poster was taken down. Out of sight, out of mind were the words she thought were “funny.” Gone were the words … until today.
Today, in the year 2020, Sen. John Lewis, a Black man who left an inspiring legacy was buried. The words removed from her desk 26 years back rang out in the heart of my friend as she grieved.
“All unattended children will be sold as slaves.”
My friend spoke quietly, “I thought, no one could say I was racist … ever! That’s how I saw it. I didn’t even see what I didn’t see. After all, I taught my children kindness, compassion and respect for others. Until today, I hadn’t given a thought to those words upon my desk.”
She closed. “What was this white person thinking?”
It matters not what we think. It matters greatly what God thinks. And what does he think?
The words from Galatians 3:28 is worthy of poster print. “There is neither Jew nor Gentile, neither slave nor free, nor is there male and female, for you are all one in Christ Jesus.”
As for my friend, she is we. She is us.
“Forgive us Father for we know not what we do” (Luke 23:34). Amen.
Kathleen Kjolhaug is a columnist and can be reached at theologyinthetrenches.blogspot.com.
