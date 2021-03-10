On Jan. 05, I was sworn in as District 3 county commissioner. I took an oath of office to uphold the Constitution of the United States and the state of Minnesota. I did the same years earlier as an assistant Otter Tail County attorney. Each experience was unique for different reasons. But for both, I swore to faithfully and impartially discharge the duties of the respective positions. Oaths are more than a formality; they form the framework of our responsibilities for service.
Having just over seven weeks of experience in anything still qualifies one as a rookie. And that is very close to how I would describe myself as a newly elected county commissioner. I am most fortunate to benefit from co-board members with experience, skill and patience, who guide through example and demonstrated leadership. I am inspired by their passion and genuine desire to keep central in the decision-making process, the best interests of Otter Tail County residents.
Many times, decisions must balance competing interests and anticipate future outcomes using the best information available at the time. For this, the expertise of county departments assists in making informed decisions. The time horizons may include projections looking ahead 25 years or more with the goal of meeting not only current needs, but also the projected demands in areas such as transportation, housing, business and child care.
On a much narrower subject, the response of county departments to the health concerns related to COVID 19 reflect an impressive, coordinated effort. I entered this position post midstream to the pandemic and, as a result, had the opportunity to observe what others had already implemented. For example, our IT department was already equipped to quickly transition to remote working for employees, our sheriff’s department adapted work shifts and modified detention facility operations for inmate and employee protection, our facilities department converted workspaces and court accommodations so constitutional rights could be protected and virtual hearings held, and public health and emergency management worked with administration to navigate an effective county-wide response. These mechanisms were all well operating when I entered my current position, and I continue to marvel at the coordinated work of all.
I hope to soon transition from rookie status to a slightly more seasoned public official, but I have much to learn. I am honored to have this opportunity to serve in this new capacity.
Though my experience will increase, I always want to remind myself of the note that I wrote and taped to my three-ring binder before my first county board meeting of a rather simple reality that, “What we do here, can make life better for others.”
