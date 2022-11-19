Now that the election is over (mostly) what’s next? Seems like everything went from 60 mph to 5 mph very quickly. One observation I have is that it is very nice to NOT see all those campaign signs all over town. I did not count them, however, it seemed like an awful lot of clutter from street corner to street corner. And thankfully the attack ads have stopped running as well.



