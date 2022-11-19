Now that the election is over (mostly) what’s next? Seems like everything went from 60 mph to 5 mph very quickly. One observation I have is that it is very nice to NOT see all those campaign signs all over town. I did not count them, however, it seemed like an awful lot of clutter from street corner to street corner. And thankfully the attack ads have stopped running as well.
For the most part the election season in our area went pretty much as I thought it would and I think our city council meetings will get a little more interesting very soon.
I am disappointed that the democrats have taken control of the Minnesota House of Representatives, along with retaining the Senate and governor’s office. They now have literally full control of our state government. This is concerning because if you look at a map of how the counties in Minnesota voted you will see that the entire state is red (Republican) except the Twin Cities area which is blue (Democrat). The Twin Cities have always had the numbers in terms of votes so they tend to get what they want each election season. The reason I don’t like it is because it feels like greater Minnesota is ignored and I also do not feel that the Twin Cities is representative of the rest of the state. In Minnesota, it’s pretty much whatever the Democrats want.
Nationally former President Trump has announced he is running for President again. This is bad news for the Republicans in my opinion. I think most everyone is tired of hearing about all his lawsuits and accusations etc. Just think if Hillary Clinton had taken classified documents to her home and the FBI raided it and found them. Trump would be the first in line to chant “lock her up!” Yes, she did get caught with an email server at her house, however, that is a far cry from having countless classified documents in your house. Republicans can do better than Donald Trump.
Perhaps Florida governor, Ron DeSantis, can gain enough support to win the Republican nomination for president? If Trump gets the nomination he will not win. Just like many of the candidates he recently endorsed and stumped for lost.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone