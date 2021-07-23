Question: Hi, I am wondering if there are any laws that prohibit a person from having a blue flashing light in front or back of a bicycle.
Answer: A blue light, whether flashing or not, is not allowed on bicycles. Bicyclists must use a headlight and rear reflectors when it's dark. To increase visibility, adding a rear flashing light is allowed.
Rules of the Road
Bicyclists may ride on all Minnesota roads, except where restricted.
Bicyclists should ride on the road, and must ride in the same direction as traffic.
Motorists must at all times maintain a 3-foot clearance when passing a bicyclist.
Bicyclists must obey all traffic control signs and signals, just as motorists.
Bicyclists must signal their turns and should ride in a predictable manner.
Bicyclists must use a headlight and rear reflectors when it's dark. To increase visibility, add a rear flashing light.
Drivers must drive at safe speeds and be attentive — look for bicyclists, check blind spots.
Drivers should use caution and look twice for riders when turning.
Drivers should use caution when opening the door upon parking on the side of the road.
About one-half of all bicycle-vehicle collisions are due to a variety of bicyclist behaviors, such as disregarding a traffic sign or signal. The other half are caused by vehicle driver behaviors, such as inattention and distraction. It’s important for everyone to do their part to share the road and drive smart.
A portion of state statutes were used with permission from the Office of the Revisor of Statutes. If you have any questions concerning traffic related laws or issues in Minnesota, send your questions to Trooper Jesse Grabow – Minnesota State Patrol at 1000 Highway 10 West, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501-2205. (You can follow him on Twitter @MSPPIO_NW or reach him at, jesse.grabow@state.mn.us.)
