An Asian designer virus enters the United States into the American West in dribbles; then from Europe like a bomb, it saturates the world hub of New York, killing tens of thousands of people who would most certainly have voted out the current president, who seems to have played the traitor on a reality television show, and who has always been a reality television show all by himself (undiagnosed Aspergers: I’ll eventually explain).
America has been in freefall since the virus hit. Out here in the Last Best Place, we know these stories through electronic devices, television to hashtag. People are wearing masks in public. They will have to continue this for the rest of their lives, but reality still hasn’t hit home. Most are wearing throwaway masks, as though this too shall pass; while creative clothiers are designing entire wardrobes that include high-protection masks, to be worn in public at all times, forever.
If this is a movie, it needs romance. It requires drama. The governor of New York takes charge of the daily noon hour, nationally, and quashes the pandemic first wave by watching Europe. Italy had the worst experience; he paid attention and learned quickly, and brought it down like other similar-in-size European countries. He becomes the foil of the president, who’s singing from a Russian hymnal. Now, he’s making it easier for the virus to spread and admits this on television. This is the Gotham Joker.
Our romance begins while half the lovers’ faces are covered in their designer masks, and they fall in love with their eyes. (That’s a very old movie trick.) But look, there are zones that exist in the world that will be kept free of the virus, where you can go occasionally, take a honeymoon trip, and you can rent that space where you don’t have to wear the masks, then you see your lover for who they really are.
A beautiful, virile, tall, athletic, loving Black man is killed in the usual way, and an electronic device feeds this to our devices. The world explodes in mixed-race demonstrations. Fires erupt, then recede, and demonstrations become overwhelmingly large and far-reaching. They go on for three or four weeks, so far. And the beat goes on.
Because of the virus, 45 million people can make their appearance on the streets, due to shut-down unemployment. The crowd is fed up, and this is early summer and time to make demands. On Wall Street, the world’s second-most rich are feasting on the crash carnage and “buying low,” giving the Dow Jones a hefty upward spike. “This is how the rich get richer,” my Depression-era mother used to explain.
Now, dear reader, have you caught on to the way I’m weaving fiction in with reality, through the use of an electronic device? On this gentle late June day when it’s still not really summer, the sun doesn’t heat us as much as the breeze comforts. Birds of prey dive for chipmunks as I look out my large, sunny windows. Eagles, hawks, mostly ravens. My yard is one of other nearby areas where we get to see the most exquisite large birds. The little critters have found a home under my deck, and this is a feeding ground for these carnivorous birds. That’s a start, for a former schoolyard baseball field.
Do you think I was describing the above as though it were part of the movie? Fiction? What is it about my backyard description that assures you that it’s actually my reality?
My devices have shown me the possibility of a much larger uber-plot, a quashing of American government with a traitor takedown and hostile takeover. I see it here and now and then, and all of the lightbulbs are flashing that we’re falling to pieces — by design. It’s easy to ask the blue state of New York, why it got hammered by the virus, and then, look around the country—Florida, lots of Social Security payments ending; and then why did the Donald Trump move all his stuff out of New York City in November 2019, and plop down at Mara Lago? I believe Trump will abolish the U.S. post office soon, Joker that he is.
Remember the beginning of the film, when out there on Florida’s eastern shore, the American president and his beautiful Eastern European wife sat socializing with the premier of China and his glitteringly attired wife, in the moonlight? What a great, glamorous scene in some B-movie script by Ayn Rand.
Where is Batman when you need him?
No, really, this is a technique in totalitarian takeover. Blur the lines between truth/reality and false/fantasy.
Once again, I’m grateful to live in the “Last Best Place.”
On “The View,” June 24, for the very first time, John Bolton actually looked sexy to me.
Sandra Barnhouse is a local artist, author and retired university publications editor.
