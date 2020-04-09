Many people do not realize the Humane Society of Otter Tail County is a completely independent nonprofit organization, not affiliated with any national rescue organization nor are they a government entity.
However, they do serve as a liaison with city and county law enforcement and the HSOTC staff is typically on the front lines of animal abuse and neglect cases or hoarding situations and are the first people called when an animal is left behind on an abandoned property. Shelter manager, Jaclyn Keenan, also serves on an emergency preparedness team to assure collaborative and coordinated response to city or county emergencies. The HSOTC staff has been trained to handle a variety of pet evacuation situations such as a propane explosion, dam failure, natural disaster or fallout from the pandemic we are presently experiencing.
The shelter is presently closed to the general public but staff remains there to care for the animals, to accept stray intake and coordinate adoptions by appointment. Many people are adopting now because they now have the time to get a new pet acclimated to their home. The shelter is also seeing an increase in requests for assistance with pet food so bins have been placed out front to accept your donations, 1933 W. Fir Avenue in Fergus Falls. The bins are emptied by shelter staff throughout the day.
Now is also a good time to consider what would happen to your pets in the event of an emergency.
An emergency for your pet could be as simple as you being unable to get home on icy roads or an accident that sends you to the hospital. Be sure a neighbor or trusted person has a key to your home and is familiar with the care your animals require. The single most important thing you can do in the event of an evacuation is to leave early and take your pet with you. If you wait, you could potentially be ordered to leave your pets behind.
Have a plan for where you would go that would accept your pet. Make a list of pet friendly hotels and keep it handy. Determine if local boarding facilities or veterinarians would be able to provide shelter for your pet in the event of an emergency. Have a carrier large enough for them to stand up in and turn around in.
Be sure they have a collar, a leash and a minimum three-day supply of food, cat litter box and litter, in watertight containers. You should always have their collars and carriers marked with your name and phone number and include a recent photo of you and your pet in case you become separated. Pet shelters may also require medication and medical records (including proof of rabies vaccination).
Whether you decide to stay put in an emergency or evacuate to a safer location, you will need to make plans in advance for your pets. Keep in mind that what’s best for you is typically what’s best for your animals. Remember, the Humane Society of Otter Tail County is here to answer your questions at 218-739-3494. You can also visit their website at humanesocietyotc.org.
Kristi Lausch is a Humane Society of Otter Tail County board member.
