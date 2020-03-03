Have you ever had one of those days? You know the days. You wake up in the morning with a bit of bad news, a half hour later more bad news, two hours later more bad news and another five hours later more bad news? Well, this past Sunday was one of those days for me.
Before I go down the road of “storytime with Zach,” I do want to mention that there are several worse things in life and by no means are these inconveniences comparable to a death in the family, being homeless or any other hardship. But I do believe that many of us have had days where we just want to stay in bed or hit the reset button.
So, Sunday morning I woke up to two distinct text messages. The first came from someone I know who wanted to play football for the team I coach in Fargo. He expressed that due to family and time constraints, he would have to decline the invitation. Fine. Move on.
The other message came from my defensive coordinator stating that he had been ill all day and night and would not be able to make practice. Slight panic, but I can make it work. Luckily it was 7 a.m. and I could rotate my practice plans for the day and still make it productive.
After church, I hurried into my car where I had to pick up three players for the trek to Fargo. Picked up the first one, but could not get the other two. This is also when I realized that I had left my phone at home and had to drive back across town to pick it up.
Searching high and low, I realized that I might want to check my car one more time just in case. Great! Phone was in the car the whole time. Not-so great. One of the players called me and I had to go back across town to pick him up.
So, heading down the interstate at 10:20 a.m. Not terrible, but I am going to be late for a 11 a.m. meeting before practice. I attempt to cut time down on the interstate (I won’t mention what I did to get some time back) and arrive at our practice facility 15 minutes late. This does not look good for a head coach but it was important for me to get these players to practice.
When I walk into the meeting, everything has already been decided and I am sitting there nodding in agreement with what was put in stone before I got there. Guess next time I will plan to leave 30 minutes earlier.
Well, at least I am at practice and things are back in order and I have a little bit more control over things. Practice begins and we get set to run through everything on the field. I send the offense off to work with some assistant coaches (by the way, one of these called in, too, as he was stuck at work). Working with the defense, we installed a new formation and had a productive outing, but that is when I realized that after sending them to get water, my offense doesn’t have a quarterback (how long has this been going on?).
Move on to Plan Q. I speak with my assistants and have them go over offensive plays and work on perfecting some of the new stuff we added. I head back to the defense where we discuss our punt return formation and how we plan on attacking the punter this season. I look to the one defensive assistant to take over and run our defensive play review and I head back down to work with the offense.
The team has been working on multiple goal line plays but they are continuing to struggle with the timing on our bread and butter play. After watching our makeshift QB attempt the same play eight times, I step in and run it once to perfection. This allowed our offense to see what they were supposed to do but it didn’t benefit the overall team morale as I am not going to be taking snaps behind center anytime soon.
We finish the rest of the practice together and I believe it went well for the circumstances. There was a lot of grumbling from our wide receivers and defense as our QB let us down without a heads up that he wasn’t going to be there.
On the drive home, my phone is dinging like crazy. I am hoping it is not an issue at home but I will be home soon. As soon as I drop the first player off, my frustration boils over as I look at the message to find out that a team that we were supposed to play in Kansas City, Missouri backed out on our game. We were already struggling to find good competition and now we just lost another opponent.
I get home to my family and look to relax. As we are minutes away form dinner, my wife remembers that we forgot to cook the brown rice for our meal (add another 20 minutes). Well, the meal was delicious and the rest of the night went by fine.
I woke up the next morning believing that I just went through a really weird dream scenario. The day felt totally different from the day before and actually went way better.
Sometimes we get tested by small obstacles. The old saying “God will never give you more than you can handle,” well, that applied to this weekend. Despite all that happened, I still went to bed and woke up Monday with a positive attitude.
I hope everyone can get over those the small hiccups in life without gaining a few more gray hairs.
Zach Stich is the managing editor of The Fergus Falls Daily Journal.
